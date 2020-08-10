In a summer heated with uncertainty and changes in downtown Walla Walla — and the rest of the world — Mia Huxoll and Andrew Hernandez serve as walking, talking reminders that some things can still be counted on.
Huxoll, 18, and Hernandez, 20, are this summer’s “downtown ambassadors,” a program started in 2015 by Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber.
Since that start, a pair of young adults have hit the downtown area each summer, in matching shirts and ready smiles, to offer directions and information to tourists and natives alike.
The idea was not only to put an accessible police presence downtown, but to perhaps plant the seed of a career in law enforcement here and there.
Capt. Kevin Braman said the Walla Walla police department has hired one former downtown ambassador, and two others have embarked on careers in corrections. One more is working toward a degree in criminal justice, he said.
Although the ambassador position is definitely a temporary job, the program is an important piece of crafting the welcoming environment Walla Walla is known for, said Kathyrn Witherington, executive director of the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation.
Witherington was part of this year’s interview team that selected Huxoll and Hernandez for the spots.
“Walla Walla is recognized in the tourism industry as being one of the friendliest destinations you can come to,” she said.
“While part of the ambassadors' role is safety, it’s also about making people feel like they belong here.”
Last Thursday, it was clear people were feeling welcome as they lunched, read, chatted and played chess at the tables along Main Street and First Avenue.
“I’m not surprised at how many people there are,” Hernandez said after a visual sweep of the area.
“People want to have something to do for the summer.”
Like many things, the downtown ambassadors program got a later start this summer, which worked well for Huxoll.
The application and hiring process for the positions was put on hold this spring as the COVID-19 pandemic created uncertainty about business openings, Braman said.
Huxoll had never heard of the ambassador job, she recalled, her eyes above a city of Walla Walla mask crinkling at the irony.
Her father, Sgt. Kevin Huxoll, has been with the city police department for more than two decades, but this summer work hadn't landed on her radar, Mia Huxoll said.
When it was determined the program could continue for the 2020 season — part of it, anyway — the sergeant told his daughter to apply.
Mia Huxoll is now the first female downtown ambassador.
She is planning a career as a forensic psychologist, starting at Walla Walla Community College before transferring to Grand Canyon University in Arizona, she said.
Hernandez is looking at a number of career options, and law enforcement is on the short list, he said
“This job can be a foot in that door, and it’s a way to build your social skills.”
Especially this year, Mia Huxoll pointed out.
With everyone wearing masks, “You’ve got to learn to read their eyes and body language."
The ambassadors, both Walla Walla High School graduates, said there’s been some questions about their role in the summer of the coronavirus.
“People think we’re the mask police, and we’re not,” Mia Huxoll said.
“We don’t have to enforce compliance,” Henandez added. “But we can suggest.”
Suggestions are a big part of the job for downtown ambassadors, Witherington said.
The hiring committee looks for outgoing personalities and knowledge of the downtown area. Once the ambassadors were hired, Witherington found it helpful to give the pair an official tour of their beat area and offer some customer service skills.
For example, ambassadors are asked a lot of questions about wine by visitors, she said.
“They’re kids; they don’t know. We taught them, ‘You never give (visitors) a specific answer. You give them seven answers.’ And they look at all there is to do here and say, 'We need to come back to Walla Walla.'"
Sometimes that message can be absorbed by those giving out suggestions, she added.
“The downtown ambassadors program furthers the story in Walla Walla of collaboration. And I think it helps root them here.”