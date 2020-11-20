A food fight erupted this week between restaurant industry leaders and government officials across Washington state over restrictions on restaurants.
The Washington Hospitality Association said restaurants should be taking food orders, not executive orders.
Niki Reading, speaking for the association, said while the association was on board with restrictions earlier this year when the science was still unclear about the virus, the association is not taking so kindly to the governor’s orders this time around.
The organization sent a letter to Inslee’s office Wednesday imploring the governor to reconsider his stance, which the association’s leaders said would deal a heavy blow to the industry.
“This most recent announcement will mean 100,000 families or more will lose their income right before the holidays,” said Julia Gorton, the association’s director of government affairs, in the letter.
Mike Faulk, a spokesperson from the governor’s office, fired back in an email to the Seattle Times saying that COVID-19 has been proven to spread in restaurants.
“It does,” Faulk told the newspaper. “Period.”
Reading said reports listed by the state’s Department of Health show that’s not the case, or at least it doesn’t paint a full picture.
She said the organization doesn’t deny COVID-19 spreads at restaurants, but restaurant industry advocates question the degree to which it is doing so.
Gorton wrote in the letter there is no “relevant scientific data” to back up Inslee’s order.
Reading acknowledged some restaurants across the state will not adhere to the shutdown, but she said the association estimates that’s only about 5% of restaurants at most.
Reading said the association endorses adherence to the orders put forward, even if they are unfair at the moment in the organization’s eyes.
“We will keep saying this,” Reading said. “Based on contact tracing in three counties, less than 1% of cases are actually connected to our industry. Whether you are using state (Department of Health) data or contact tracing data, hospitality is not a leading setting for cases.”
In a virtual news conference conducted by the state Wednesday afternoon, health officials from state hospitals and agencies said it is important for everyone to comply with the orders from the governor’s office.
State Health Officer Kathy Lofy said in the news conference that the Department of Labor and Industries would be the ones enforcing orders for restaurants if any noncompliance is found.
“That is the entity that will be helping with enforcement issues along with our (Liquor and Cannabis Board), as well,” Lofy said Wednesday.
She said new research about how COVID-19 spreads led to the decision to close indoor dining and she cited research that traced viral outbreaks to increased credit card usage at restaurants.
“The safest thing to do really in our communities is to not eat indoors at restaurants right now,” Lofy said.
The WHA combatted that view in its letter to Inslee, stating that community transmission during holiday gatherings appears to be one of the leading factors of the spread of disease.
Inslee responded partially by issuing a new order Thursday putting a cap on third-party delivery fees for places like Door Dash, Uber Eats and Grub Hub, preventing them charging more than 18% on food orders.
Inslee said using delivery apps is one way to support restaurants and limiting their charges could encourage people to use them.