The sunny, nearly cloudless sky was a perfect mirror of Karen Carman’s visible delight as she stood in the foyer of the house on Catherine Street on Wednesday.
By all appearances the 1932 rectory belonging to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is one of the more elder statesman among Walla Walla’s grand and aging houses.
This one, however, is about to get a new lease on life and will return the favor daily.
“Hope Street,” as the abode is now named, is set to undergo extensive renovations on a journey to provide a home for eight women at a time. Women who will certainly know something about journeys and hope and a fresh start.
Hope Street will be the first certified “sober living home” in Eastern Washington, joining 16 on the west side of the state, Carman said.
That becomes an important point when accessing future funding, she added.
But this project has begun debt-free. Father David Sibley of St. Paul’s, acting on behalf of his congregation, signed a 10-year, no-charge lease with Carman’s new nonprofit, also called Hope Street.
The organization will provide housing for up to eight women at a time who are leaving addiction behind them. Besides a bed to lay their head, the residents will get supervision from a house manager and a recovery advocate, help with recovery plans and life skills, sober coaching and a sense of community, Carman and Sibley said.
That “place to be” and family atmosphere is huge in kicking substance abuse to the curb, and one of the least expensive tools available, the two explained.
Addiction costs a lot in terms of incarceration, inpatient and outpatient treatment. Daily jail and prison expenses average $130, while residential treatment can range from $200 to $1,000 a day, Carman said.
“At Hope Street, our cost is $17 a day, or $500 a month. We believe that this makes sense financially, but more than that we know that this type of housing changes lives.”
But first comes the house.
Built for St. Paul’s priests and their families, it hasn’t served that function for about two decades, Sibley said.
Not that he didn’t consider it when he was hired for the job, but a look around the premise convinced him there was too much work to make the house truly habitable.
Groups have used the rectory for meetings, storage and temporary housing, but as a family home, its age is showing.
The kitchen, remodeled six decades ago, is cramped. The original fir floors are deeply distressed — and not by design — and the bathrooms are … rustic.
But that’s a canvas waiting for a new picture in Carman’s eyes.
“All the floors are getting refinished,” she said with a hand sweep through sunlit dust motes.
“You can see the character of the house is fantastic.”
And it is, from the teardrop chandelier in the dining room to the carved balustrade along the stairs to those floors, where the original craftsmanship peeks through scuffs and scars.
French doors and archways evoke decades of people passing through and under.
There are the 1932 casement windows that one can imagine viewing the Walla Walla of nearly 90 years ago through, the basement reminiscent of 1960s youth group meetings and the shelves lining what was likely intended as the priest’s office.
The entire home glows on this day with bountiful natural light, a valuable component of good mental health, Carman said.
“There are a lot of memories. There’s an emotional attachment to this house in the parish,” Sibley said.
“It’s not a cast off.”
It’s important on the sobriety journey to go into stable housing in a safe area, he said.
In exchange for loaning out the rectory for a worthy cause, St. Paul’s gets an invested caretaker through Hope Street, and the house will be preserved for future use, he said.
The location could not be better.
The church next door hosts 12-step meetings and some social services. A Valley Transit bus route passes close by. Downtown is mere blocks away.
Others share Carman’s vision, and have magnified it through donations of time, labor and materials. Upstairs bedrooms are freshly painted, while a ground-floor room is filled with boxed cabinets awaiting the kitchen remodel.
New appliances gleam and a plastic-wrapped refrigerator stands in the middle of the living room. For now.
The house has been well-maintained, Carman said, but the kitchen and bathrooms need major overhauling. The heating and cooling system must be updated and those downtrod floors brought back to life.
Carman said she and the seven other women on the Hope Street board all have personal connections to addiction, “in one way or another.”
The changes in the rectory the board is making will not only well serve other women with similar struggles, but line up with the Washington Alliance for Quality Recovery Residences, which certified homes like Hope Street and provide training and support, Carman said.
By 2023, every sober house using state funds will need to be certified, she said.
Hope Street is anticipated to open this summer. While the nonprofit has been able to raise significant funds, a little more money via donations will make the house a home, Carman said.
“We’re going to do a registry, like a wedding registry, to fill in what is really needed and that it works with what we have.”
At the root of the project, though, is hope, she added.
“Hope to women struggling with substance abuse disorder that they can live free from addiction. That if we journey together, we create a sustained, long-term recovery.”
To learn more, go to hopestreethomes.org.