Homeless counts aims to collect rural county data this year as well

The annual point-in-time count of people living without permanent homes took stock of rural parts of Walla Walla County including Prescott for the first time this year.
“Our goal is to try to get really good data as part of our five year plan to address homelessness,” said Nikki Sharp, Healthy Communities Division manager for the Department of Community Health.
Nationwide organizations and health departments conducted a point-in-time count to get a rough number of how many people were homeless in communities across the country last Thursday.
Walla Walla County conducted its count Thursday and Friday and will continue until Feb. 2.
This year, lead organizers worked with Blue Mountain Action Council’s youth and young adult navigators, who are regularly employed to locate youth and young adults without housing not connected to services, to travel to rural parts of the county and conduct surveys to get a bigger picture of the whole population, said Sam Jackle, the youth engagement coordinator for the Department of Community Health.
Around town, community members from the Police Department, YWCA, Walla Walla Housing Assistance, Blue Mountain Heart to Heart and various churches and organizations collected surveys, she said.
A future hope is to do an event where community-based organizations and community service providers will come together in the same space with tables and resources for the count, Jackle said.
“In the summertime, we plan to get a group of folks together to plan for the 2021 count,” she said.
This year, organizers were able to provide a few health services, hand warmers, toiletries, condoms and other needed items.
Mini interviews were conducted at local community service spaces like food banks and the sleep center. The surveyor filled out information about year of birth, gender and the location the survey was completed.
That helps the county figure out duplication, when some folks are comfortable giving us their name and date of birth, Jackle said.
“One of the most important questions is, ‘Where did they sleep on the night of Jan. 23?’ ” she said.
This is the point-in-time that is collected nationwide to ensure consistency, Sharp said.
“We also ask questions about if they’ve been without housing for a year or more,” said Jackle. “If they’ve been homeless the last three years or more … their gender identity, race, ethnicity, veterans status, if they have any disabilities and if they are fleeing domestic violence.”
Surveyors also asked the circumstances that led to the person’s housing status, she said.
The Department of Commerce provides the survey tools and training, and the count is coordinated by the Walla Walla Department of Community Health, she said.
They check for duplicates and go back and forth with the Washington State Department of Commerce Housing Assistance Unit until they both feel comfortable with the numbers and there are no discrepancies, Jackle said.
Then they input the data, and the Department of Commerce will submit it to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. After the process is complete, they will release the data to the public, she said.
They are hoping to have the results ready by May, Sharp said.
This count is required for the Walla Walla Department of Community Health to receive the much-needed funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“The numbers that we submit for the county, people will reference and refer to as part of their applications or performance measures,” she said.
It is an important effort that ensures the voices of people experiencing homelessness in the community are heard and that efforts are made to provide the services that are needed, according to a release.
Surveys are still being collected. For more information, contact health@co.walla-walla.wa.us.