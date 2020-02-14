Home Cleanup Hotline open for help tidying after the flood

You are the owner of this article.
Clean up volunteers
Volunteers Matthew Hoilman, left, and Marshall Nechodom shovel a walkway during clean-up efforts in flood areas of Waitsburg on Tuesday afternoon.

 U-B file photo by GREG LEHMAN

People who need help with cleaning can contact the Home Cleanup Hotline, which opened today.

The number is open through Feb. 28 and is 844-965-1386.

Relief agencies can cut fallen trees, and remove flooring, insulation, drywall, and other items damages by the recent flood, according to a release. Services are free, but not guaranteed.

Food, clothing, shelter, FEMA questions, and similar are not available at the number.

Walla Walla County, Team Rubicon, Washington Conservation Corps, Walla Walla University, and others teamed up for the effort.

