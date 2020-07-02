The Fourth of July holiday is Saturday. The following closures or special hours or days of service will be in effect.
OFFICE BUILDINGS: All federal, state and county offices will be closed Friday for the observance of the holiday. Walla Walla, College Place and Milton-Freewater city offices will be closed.
POST OFFICES: Post offices will be closed Friday, and the only service will be express delivery.
BANKS: All banks will be closed Friday.
DEPT. OF LICENSING: The Department of Licensing office on Jade Street in Walla Walla will be closed Friday.
TRANSPORTATION: Valley Transit will not be operating Saturday.
DAM CROSSINGS: Crossings on Lower Monumental and Little Goose dams will be closed. The crossing on Lower Granite Dam will be open. Hours are 7 a.m. -7 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
LIBRARIES: The Walla Walla Public Library and Milton-Freewater Public Library services will be closed Friday and reopen Monday.
GARBAGE: The Sudbury Landfill will be open Friday but residential sanitation services will not run. The landfill will be closed Saturday. Sanitation will pick up both Friday's and Monday's residential routes Monday. As these are large routes, a portion of Monday's routes might not be picked up until Tuesday. Recycling pickup for Walla Walla residents will be on the same schedule as sanitation. Milton-Freewater will collect Friday’s pickup routes on Monday. Basin Disposal will collect on its regular schedules but earlier than usual. Customers need to have bins out by the night before.
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY: The Union-Bulletin will publish Friday and Monday as usual. News, advertising and circulation services will be closed Monday. Subscribers should receive papers by 5 p.m. Those who don’t receive their papers should call the U-B circulation office, 525-3301, by 6 p.m.