The Presidents Day holiday is Monday. The following closures or special hours or days of service will be in effect.
OFFICE BUILDINGS: All federal, state and county offices will be closed. Walla Walla, College Place, Milton-Freewater, Waitsburg and Dayton city offices will be closed.
POST OFFICES: Post offices will be closed, and the only service will be express delivery.
BANKS: All banks will be closed.
SCHOOLS: Schools will be closed.
DEPT. OF LICENSING: The Department of Licensing office on Jade Street in Walla Walla will be closed Saturday. It will open again Tuesday.
TRANSPORTATION: Valley Transit buses and the Job Access program will operate normal service.
DAM CROSSINGS: Crossings on Lower Monumental and Little Goose dams will be closed. The crossing on Lower Granite Dam will be open. Hours are 7 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week.
LIBRARIES: The Walla Walla Public Library and the Milton-Freewater Public Library will be open Saturday and closed Monday. Both will reopen Tuesday.
GARBAGE: The city of Walla Walla will collect Monday’s garbage on Tuesday. Recycling pickup for Walla Walla residents will be on the same schedule. Milton-Freewater will collect Monday’s garbage on Tuesday. Basin Disposal will collect on its regular schedules but earlier than usual. Customers need to have it out by the night before.
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY: The Union-Bulletin will publish. News, advertising and circulation offices will be closed. People should receive their paper by 5 p.m. Those who don’t receive their paper should call the U-B circulation office, 509-525-3301, by 6 p.m.