A Walla Walla man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in College Place on Friday, police said.
Brian Davis, 51, of Walla Walla was riding a motorized scooter when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, College Place Police Department said. The crash happened at 9:30 p.m. on Southeast Larch Avenue and Southeast Sixth Street.
Investigators found Davis was southbound on Southeast Larch Avenue on the scooter when the other driver failed to yield at a left turn from Sixth onto Larch, police said. Investigators believe the person was driving a Ford pickup truck.
He was transported to a medical facility in Tri-Cities with life-threatening injuries, police said. A Washington State Patrol collision specialist was called to assist with the investigation, the report said.
Davis is being treated in intensive care for head trauma and other internal injuries, police said.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information is asked to call the College Place Police Department at 509-394-8550.
