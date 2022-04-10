Dramatic social and political change occurred during the Roaring Twenties, and Walla Walla saw many developments itself during that decade in the 20th century.
I discovered breaking news stories and other developments in a cursory search of events in 1920 at Joe Drazan’s online Bygone Walla Walla Project. The blog is a wealth of many things vintage in the Walla Walla Valley, from family photos to news articles and ads.
Just as the country has watched gas prices soar with the Russian attack on Ukraine, the community here also contended with an increase in gasoline prices with a jump of 2 cents on the gallon beginning on March 17, 1920, reported local fuel dealers.
“This means that the precious liquid will retail at 30 cents in the city,” the newspaper reported on that date.
“The advances are a natural and direct result of a shortage in the petroleum supply, coupled with an increased demand,” stated Standard Oil Co. of California President K.R. Kingsbury.
Coal oil rose to 21 cents and fuel oil to 18 cents per gallon wholesale.
The buying power of $1 in 1920 is worth $14.19 in 2022, officialdata.org reports.
People of a certain age will remember when Jessica McClure Morales fell into an abandoned water well in her aunt's Midland, Texas, backyard on Oct. 14, 1987. The world was gripped by the dramatic rescue, and people were glued to their televisions as the grueling 58-hour effort progressed to a happy conclusion.
Meanwhile, on March 21, 1920, the Union-Bulletin reported the rescue of Grace Edith Markham, 4.
While playing with friends 3 miles southeast of Walla Walla, she fell through a faulty well covering and hit water 7 feet deep and 75 feet below the ground.
Her screaming friends drew the attention of L.E. Rose, Philip Reser and John Alheit, busy inspecting wheat nearby.
Alheit scaled down to her on a rope and attached another one to Grace who was then pulled up within 10 minutes, a bit bruised but not dazed.
The men had directed her to hold onto a pipe. Rose and Reser then hauled Alheit out.
The story reported, “Mr. and Mrs. (Newton) Markham were exceedingly grateful to the three men for their work and particularly to Mr. Alheit for risking his life.”
By the way, the length/height of 70 feet is two school buses end to end, seven stories of The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, the height of the White House roof on the south side and an Argentinosaurus/Argentina lizard or seven polar bears standing on top of one another.
March in that year was indeed filled with momentous occasions.
The newspaper reported the formal March 26 opening of the A.M. Jensen store (occupied for decades by the Bon Marche and most recently by Macy’s on Main and Colville streets).
“No pains or expense have been spared to make this event a gala one, which will go down in history as the most brilliant of its kind ever held in Walla Walla,” the newspaper editorialized.
An evening reception featured a promenade concert performed by the Walters Sisters orchestra and live models wearing the latest styles. The news reporter practically drooled over the structure as “one of the most handsome in the Northwest, both in design and appointments and marks an epoch in the merchandising development of Walla Walla.”
Construction ground breaking on April 24, 1919, led to the Jan. 17, 1920, move-in date. The structure was designed by Beezer brothers architects, and materials came from local firms.
A.M. Jensen Co. took out a newspaper ad on March 26, 1920, to invite the community to the store. Another ad on March 18, 1920, touted the opening of the shop’s toilet goods department, an interesting mix of shampoo, combs, tooth brushes and paste, face creams and powders and — stationery.
When the Jensen company moved into its new location, it left empty 11 E. Alder St. That site became home to the White House Cafe, managed by G.W., B.L. and J.A. Cain, the Roff Meat Market and the T.S. Steel Machine Co.
“The White House Cafe is thoroughly modern in every respect, artistically decorated and having an air of cleanliness, which can be felt through the establishment,” the March 21, 1920, newspaper story opined. Separate dining rooms were offered for women and men.
Meanwhile, the U.S. military was still cleaning up after World War I ceased with the Armistice on Nov. 11, 1918.
A March 18, 1920, story announced the sale of surplus army goods on March 19 in the store formerly occupied by the Buster Brown Shoe company at the corner of Third Avenue and Main Street.
American Legion members L.M. Kelley, W.N.Noble and F.H. Bircham handled the sales under the supervision of M.R. Smith. Up for purchase were canned meats and tomatoes, Army blankets, huck towels, cotton two-piece underwear, marching and field shoes, ash cans with covers, compasses and “cooking kettles, should they arrive on time.”
We’ve taken such an interest in the developments of airlines here such as Cascade, Horizon and now Alaska that it should come as no surprise that an airplane landing field was selected back in 1920 when the town was being considered for two aerial routes.
A Commercial Club committee looked at city-owned land “at the south end of Isaacs Avenue near the city dump on 150 acres at the right of the road to provide a 1,500-foot-long runway about 500 feet wide and as level as possible.” The Commercial Club also considered how to raise funds for hangars.
The Walla Walla Regional Airport notes the first municipally operated airfield here was leased on June 28, 1922, in the proximity of the present day airport.
In 1920, Walla Walla was on the tentative commercial flying routes of a Los Angeles firm flying between Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Portland, Walla Walla, Spokane and Seattle, and another line operated out of Portland with a route between it, Walla Walla, Spokane and Seattle.
“The cities getting in on the ground floor will be the ones benefited,” said Commercial Club Secretary L.L. Lynn. “It’s coming and we must prepare for the commercial airplane if we wish to derive the benefits.”
Remember when the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office considered obtaining a mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicle, or MRAP, from the military? The U-B reported on July 21, 2019, that the military vehicle, valued at $470,000 or more, was free courtesy of the Department of Defense.
Same thing happened in Walla Walla and across the country in 1920.
On March 25, 1920, a local news article said captured German war trophies could be distributed here, such as artillery pieces, trench mortars and machine guns, rifles, bayonets, helmets, canteens, scabbards, knapsacks and empty shells.
Distribution in various states would be in proportion to the percentage of troops furnished in the service.
Washington state sent 1.34% of the total number of American Army troops and would be allotted the same percentage of trophies. Walla Walla furnished nearly one fiftieth of the state’s quota and would be allotted a proportionate share of the trophies sent to Washington.
Walla Walla has World War I French M1897 75mm cannons in Fort Walla Walla Park and a Civil War-era cannon in Pioneer Park.
Really, this exploration into yesteryear could be headlined “beware the Ides of March,” so much happened that month and lots of it right in the middle.
