One of the greatest air battles of the war took place on March 6, when some 800 to 900 planes were locked in combat over Berlin. American heavy bombers, with fighter escort, were making their second daylight bombing raid on the German capital. The Americans lost 68 bombers and 11 fighters in the furious fight. Master Sergeant John W. French, ground crewman, examines the shell-shattered bomb-bay doors of a fortress on its return from the Berlin raid on March 6, 1944. Three of the crew were killed. (AP Photo)