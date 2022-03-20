RaiIi Viitikko, an employee at a state-owned liquor store in Helsinki, displays a special edition bottle of vodka, labelled " The Spirit of Helsinki, March 20, 1997", referring to the scheduled Summit between US President Bill Clinton and Russian President Boris Yeltsin, in Helsinki, in this March 18, 1997 file photo. Battle lines have been drawn in a Europe-wide "vodka war" as nations battle over the definition of the centuries old spirit. The issue is a highly emotional and stakes are high as the rival groups battle for dominance in a booming world vodka market worth around US$12 billion (10 billion) in annual sales. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)