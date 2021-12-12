From the archives of the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin:
Dec. 6, 1946
“Don’t count on going out pilgrim fashion and shooting your wild turkey very soon,” proclaimed the short story on Page 1. The state’s “turkey experiment” in Klickitat County was a failure, and a hundred birds, raised on a Lewis County game farm and transplanted to Klickitat fields, died shortly after their release.
Also Front Page News: Santa Claus is coming to town. He’ll arrive 3 o’clock Saturday afternoon at Montgomery Ward on Third and Main Street, Tel. 620. “Santa will be looking for you so do not disappoint him.”
Railroad freight and express shipments are limited to the essentials — food, fuel, medicines — effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday. Parcel post mail is limited to five pounds per package.
If moderate weather should continue to prevail, Walla Walla’s coal supplies would be sufficient to last until Christmas if conservation measures are continued. A cold snap, however, would shorten that to a week or 10 days.
Dec. 11, 1967
Several students — plus 1,127 petition signers — from Walla Walla High School write a letter to the editor signed Jack Leonard, coordinator & committee chairman for Homeroom A-20, expressing their desire for a new city public library building. “Even though we aren’t voters and some of us aren’t residents of the city, we are the most frequent users of our public library.”
An opinion piece on Page 4 discusses the problem of water temperature on the Columbia River. “The Vancouver Columbian probably made the bluntest assessment of the situation with the observation: ‘The chief trouble in the dispute over temperature limits for the Columbia River is that no one knows what he is talking about. That sounds like a broad statement, but it’s true.’”
Two electric guitars, two amplifiers and a tray of guitar picks, valued at about $500, are reported missing in a break-in by Bendix Music Electric Company co-owners George White and Stan Thomas. Entry to the shop at 27 E. Main St. was gained by climbing a fire escape and using wire cutters to slice a hole in the mesh screen over a window, which was smashed, leading onto a balcony from the northwest corner of the building. Four total break-ins were reported over the weekend in Walla Walla.
Dec. 9, 1982
Washington state contemplates a veterans nursing home in Walla Walla. Construction hinges on the state’s already-precarious financial condition and whether Gov. John Spellman decides to include the $3.3 million facility in his budget for the next biennium.
The Borleske Stadium board decides to go ahead with $25,000 worth of improvements at the football-baseball stadium including paving walkways in front of the grandstands, installing a new public address system, purchasing a new outfield fence and repairing field light fixtures.
Safeway Stores Inc. files an environmental checklist and site plan with the city of Walla Walla, the first steps in building a new store just north of its Plaza Way location. A company spokesperson said Safeway is negotiating for the property between the existing store and the Sea Galley Restaurant. “But there is nothing finalized and nothing signed.”
Dec. 7, 2006
The Port of Walla Walla extends an option agreement with the developer of a potential biodiesel plant, Chemical Consortium or ChemCon.
“The former Skippers on Isaacs Avenue may not be completely sunk as a location for seafood,” former U-B reporter Vicki Hillhouse writes in her Strictly Business column. City officials approved a liquor board application for A Fish on Land Seafood Market at 1633 E. Isaacs Ave., the former home to Skippers.
