This week, the first in 2022, I decided to go back in time and look at front-page Union-Bulletin news every 10 years as far back as I could go in the online archives. Here is what I found:
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2012
Shooting suspect remains at large: George West Craigen was released from the Umatilla County Jail on Nov. 6 after posting bail. The search continues for Craigen, wanted in connection with the Friday shooting of Cecil “Rob” Carter in Milton-Freewater.
Employee: Carter tried to protect her. Cheryl Doyle, of C. Rob Carter Plumbing, was wounded, but Carter was fatally hit while shielding her with his body.
New state laws start today: Campaign financing and workers compensation reform are among the changes.
Walla Walla Community College award (its rank as one of the top 10 schools by the Aspen Institute) wins top Union-Bulletin story of 2011.
Top 10 stories of the year include death of bin Laden.
Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2002
Walla Walla kettles full for the holidays: Local Salvation Army kettles grossed the highest amount in recent years — $43,773. “…one person dropped a $1,000 check in a kettle,” wrote U-B reporter Kathleen Obenland.
Mission to find Omar: Officials have confirmed that U.S. forces are on a special mission, reportedly to find Mullah Omar, the elusive leaders of Afghanistan’s deposed Taliban.
New year rings up $$ for smokers: A new Washington law taking effect today boosts the state’s cigarette tax to the highest in the nation.
Columbia County names security manager as new sheriff: Commissioners say the decision to name someone other than the local candidates was a difficult one. Michael P. Berglund, a former Pasco police detective, was selected to fill the last year of Jim LaTour’s four-year term after LaTour retired for health reasons.
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 1992
Walla Walla wines gain praise worldwide: Woodward Canyon Winery’s 1988 Charbonneau ranked 19th in the world by The Wine Spectator; four wines from the Walla Walla Valley were ranked in the top 100.
Bush defends wheat subsidy program.
The new year brings end to Soviet Union.
New Year’s baby (begrudgingly) arrives at Walla Walla General Hospital.
Salvation Army finds its kettles brimming, with $17,000 donated.
Friday, Jan. 1, 1982
Breakdown: Valley Transit employees have decided to make their case known to the public.
‘Mister Mercedes’: Walla Wallan Bernie Kluehe attracts lots of attention in his made-from-a-kit Gazelle.
Solidarity leader urges defiance to martial law regime in Poland.
Air Force reveals MX missile scheme, putting its first batch in fortified Minuteman silos on a single Air Force base rather than scatter them among Titan silos.
Diet plans top all resolutions.
Snowy New Year’s Eve passes with few accidents in Walla Walla. About 2 inches of snow fell in Walla Walla between 6-9 p.m. Thursday.
Search for despondent Iowa dad ends happily.
Friday, Jan. 1, 1971
(No records from 1972 are in the U-B’s online archives.)
Prisoners at Penitentiary agree to shave and end 10-day strike related to recent prison reforms, including a concern that minority rights at the prison would not be followed as supporters sought to end segregation of inmates. Jubilant inmates describe strike to U-B reporter Jo Moreland in another story on A1.
Permanent peace solution: Israel’s Premier Golda Meir indicates she will reject any political settlement with the Arabs that will not bring peace to the Middle East.
SST deadlock ends; Congress to adjourn. An agreement to resolve the long fight over the supersonic transport plane appears to have cleared the way for adjournment of the marathon 91st Congress.
Safety check was slated for the southeastern Kentucky coal mine where 38 men were killed in an explosion.
Relief follows Leningrad sentence commutations for two Jews convicted in a hijack plot.
Pope makes new year peace plea.
Boise Cascade Corps pulp and paper mill at Wallula scheduled to return to full production Monday after depressed economy curtailed orders for paper board in mid-December.
Sunday, Jan. 1, 1961
(No records from 1962 are in the U-B’s online archives.)
Merger of 2 big processing firms, Walla Walla Canning Co and Rogers Canning Co. of Milton-Freewater and Athena, is being planned.
Top session held on Laos; Laos invasion claim studied; Ike asks all facts on crisis.
Headline: “Kennedy appoints first Negro.” President-elect John F. Kennedy names a Black civil rights crusader, Robert C. Weaver, to the top U.S. housing post.
Building was high for year: The city closed its books Friday on the second-best construction year locally in the past decade and possibly in the history of Walla Walla.
Old year left marks of progress for city: Among the changes in Walla Walla government was a move from the old commission system to the council-manager plan.
Tuesday, Jan. 1, 1952
(Records do not extend past 1945 in the U-B’s online archives.)
Reds promise prisoner data.
Most missing are believed So. Koreans: The new year opened with truce negotiators “in a dead stalemate” on how to supervise a Korean armistice.
1952 expected to find HST taking action: One thing 1952 appears certain to bring is some unusual action by President Truman to throw out any remaining rascals in his administration.
A fire that started early Monday morning at Walla Walla’s Pioneer Brewing Co. on South Second Avenue was still smoldering late in the day and had all but wiped out one of the city’s largest and oldest industries and shattered an all-time 12-month record low fire loss.
Go-ahead sign given for new hospital wing: Construction of a new $300,000 wing onto the Walla Walla General Hospital was given final, official approval Monday, adding 30-35 additional rooms and space for for new surgery, nursery and obstetrics departments.
Frosty welcome is given new year here: Walla Walla celebrated in the lowest temperature yet recorded this season, with mercury reading Tuesday morning at 9 degrees, which was 7 degrees below the all-time low for the date, recorded in 1942.
