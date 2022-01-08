In 2005, I was just three days short of bringing 9½-pound twin boys into the world as New Year’s babies. That would have been some record — largest twins ever born in the hospital of that community and first babes of 2006.
I’m glad we didn’t get that distinction (the second honor, that is — I’m assured we were a shoo-in for the first) because I’m loathe for the limelight, and first babies of the new year are nearly always destined for some amount of community fame.
Here at the Union-Bulletin, first babies of the year have been spotlighted with articles, photos and prizes for decades. Our online archives only go back to 1945, so the Jan. 1, 1946, edition is the first reference I could find for first-baby honors. Folks in Walla Walla were still eagerly awaiting news:
“With 1946 nearing the 12-hour mark, no contestants in the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin’s annual Stork Derby had yet put in an appearance.
“Neither the Walla Walla General hospital nor St. Mary’s hospital reported any births, and only at the former institution were there any immediate prospects.
“Only bona fide residents of Walla Walla county are eligible for the extensive list of gift articles which are given by merchants and business houses to the first baby born in the new year.
“Last year’s winner was James Dee Gordon. Many worthwhile awards will be given this year’s winner with a few days allowed to file for the gift articles.”
A decade later, the derby was still going strong, with prizes donated by area merchants and honors going to the family of the first infant brought in by the stork each year.
In the Saturday, Jan. 1, 1955, edition of the U-B, the race was tight for winner of the Stork Derby:
“John Francis Barnes, weighing in at 7.13, by Union-Bulletin press time Saturday appeared to have won the newspaper’s annual Stork Derby, arriving at 5:35 a.m. New Year’s morning, an hour and five minutes ahead of the next reported contender.
“Until all official accounts are in, however, he won’t be officially announced as The Winnah.
“The baby was born in St. Mary’s Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Robert P. Barnes, 520 W. Willow. If he does take the title, he’ll be the third boy in succession to win the annual Derby and the large assembly of prizes.
“Said Mrs. Barnes, when she heard the probabilities were strong that she is the mother of 1955’s winner, ‘Oohh — I just can’t believe it happened to me!’
“John Francis is the fourth child of Mr. and Mrs. Barnes, both of whom are 28 years old. The baby’s father is a guard at the Washington State Penitentiary.”
Since then, a new “Winnah” has been announced each year. By the 1980s, it was no longer being called the Stork Derby but was simply referred to as the First Baby contest. Prizes courtesy of local businesses were still on offer.
In 1987, the first babe of the year was Katherine Anne Truscott — 7 pounds, 3 ounces — whose proud parents, Victoria and Steve Truscott, received a $25 gift certificate to the Modern Restaurant and Lounge, a $20 gift certificate to the local JC Penney, Fleenor’s Quality Food Stores in Southgate and Eastgate Walla Walla, and more.
On Jan. 1, 1999 at 12:01 p.m., Austin Joseph Leonetti was born at Walla Walla General Hospital. Parents Joe Leonetti and Tawney Scotton won the book “What to Expect the First Year,” from Earthlight Books, and two packs of disposable diapers from Loney’s Harvest Foods, among other items.
It’s been a few years since local merchants have participated in giveaways for local families with first-of-the-year newborns, but the U-B still shines a spotlight on these howling heralds of the new year with stories and photos in the paper. You can see the new baby of 2022 and his family on Page A2 of this paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.