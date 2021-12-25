From the archives of the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin:
Dec. 24, 1950
Mailmen in Walla Walla completed their busiest Christmas season Saturday with only the usual last minute special delivery mail left for Sunday and Monday. “This year the parcels and letters kept coming at us with a letup,” Postmaster Albert E. Heric said. “On Saturday most of the carriers had to make two trips.”
Virtually every church in Walla Walla will have special Christmas services today with a number having Christmas morning programs and masses. Several Christmas eve masses and communion services have been announced.
Additional evidence of Walla Walla’s current mild weather came Saturday from Mrs. Ward Rasmus, 321 West Chestnut, who reported a Japanese quince blooming in her yard. The weatherman said at noon that this probably will be the warmest Christmas on record.
County commissioners will ask the 1951 state legislature to include the Burbank-Eureka highway in Walla Walla County in the state highway system. The county recently completed a highway between the two points, connecting with a route leading from Waitsburg which effects a saving between the eastern and western sections of the state.
The Grupe school district, situated on the high plateau 10 miles southeast of Dayton, will be closed for the winter, county school Superintendent Ray Berry announced. The school, which had six pupils at the opening of the year, was closed when families of the children moved to other parts of the county. The school may reopen in the spring with more favorable weather.
Dec. 24, 1985
Officials at the Washington State Penitentiary are trying to help create a holiday atmosphere this year. A variety of events — some no more than gestures — help inmates enjoy the holiday season, from visitors to a gift exchange and an elaborate Christmas meal. “A lot of them don’t seem super significant to the community … but for the average inmate in here for five years to life it means a lot,” said Ron Montgomery, a prison spokesman.
The Blue Mountain Humane Society on Monday gave Walla Walla County commissioners three options for a reduced animal control program to match reduced funding in the 1986 budget. The local humane society will get about $47,000 plus license fees to operate the county’s animal control program for all areas except Burbank, which is covered by a contract with the Benton-Franklin Human Society. Humane society attorney Gary Schrag said the funding cuts amount to a 41% reduction.
Dec. 25, 2005
College Place Presbyterian Church celebrates a century. Robin Peterson, the church’s pastor for the last 27 years, believes the 10-15% annual growth and the longevity of College Place’s only denomination other than the Seventh-day Adventist church can be partly attributed to an environment of acceptance and humility.
Walla Walla County’s Road Department has put load restrictions on all county roads. Warm temperatures and heavy rain have made the ground extremely soft.
A 13-year-old boy was sentenced Friday to 20 days in the Juvenile Justice Center for threatening to bomb Garrison Middle School in October.
