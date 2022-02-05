When the world’s fair came to Spokane nearly 50 years ago, it brought opportunity to Walla Walla as well — in the form of the China pavilion, a ready-made structure from the fair that was purchased and moved to Walla Walla Community College for its drama programs.
Expo ’74, officially known as the International Exposition on the Environment, Spokane 1974, was a world’s fair held May 4 — Nov. 3, 1974.
Kip Hill, a contemporary reporter with the Spokesman-Review, wrote last year about how much this international fair changed downtown Spokane — being perhaps the single biggest reason the city’s downtown tangle of railroad tracks was cleaned up.
And one year later, the Expo helped to transform WWCC as well. The Union-Bulletin published many stories on the decision to purchase and move the China pavilion to Walla Walla. Here is one of those stories, printed on Thursday, June 20, 1974.
WWCC negotiating for Expo buildings
Walla Walla Community College administrators have their eyes on two buildings at Expo ’74 in Spokane in hopes of acquiring one for a drama classroom and theatre at the new WWCC campus on Tausick Way. The two are the Republic of China pavilion and the Pacific Northwest Bell buildings.
The China pavilion, a 10,400-square-foot, fan-shaped hall with a small lobby, has theatre space to accommodate an audience of 380 persons.
The all-white pavilion has at its entrance a phoenix which is modeled after figures found on ancient Chinese bronzes.
According to tradition the mythological phoenix only appeared when all was well in the country — the people at peace, the winds favorable and the rains in season.
The Pacific Northwest Bell Building is a 13,000-square-foot almost octagonal structure with slightly higher ceilings than the Republic of China pavilion and with a large enough lobby to be used as a drama classroom, according to architect Dennis Young.
The theatre space could be arranged for accommodating an audience of 300, he said.
Young has said the Republic of China pavilion would be a better choice too because it is air conditioned and has a larger seating capacity.
He said to add interior enclosure and heating and venting to the other building would cost much more than the Republic of China pavilion.
“Also because of the lesser quality structure, maintenance would be more over a projected life span,” he said.
Young said he is working with the owners of the two buildings “but nothing has been confirmed yet.”
He said the Republic of China pavilion was actually owned by both the Taiwan government and the Expo ’74 organization, which would complicate the purchase of the building.
The estimated cost to buy the Republic of China pavilion is $63,000 and to remove it from the Expo and transport it to the WWCC campus: $29,250. Costs to install the pavilion at WWCC, site work, equipment and furnishings would bring the total project cost up to $305,800.
The PNWB building is estimated to cost $52,000 to purchase, $22,750 to move to Walla Walla, and $295,950 to install, complete site work, make improvements and install equipment and furnishings.
The Republic of China pavilion includes an auditorium arena stage, light and projector booth, dressing rooms, scene shop, costume and prop shop, offices and storage space.
The Bell building includes a platform stage, light and projector booths, dressing rooms, offices, storage and bathroom facilities.
According to projected needs for the new campus, construction of a building at a later time would cost between $1.05 million and $1.07 million.
The money to purchase and remove the building will have to be authorized by the legislature through the State Board for Community College Education.
Young recommended to the WWCC board of trustees preparation of a plan to work out a contingency funding arrangement if the state legislature could not fund the project. The legislature does not convene again until January.
Pavilion construction
The following year, the Union-Bulletin published this headline: “WWCC awards $1.14 million contract.”
On Friday, Sept. 26, 1975, the U-B announced that “a Spokane firm yesterday was awarded a $1,143,700 contract to finish construction of the vocational-technical and China pavilions at Walla Walla Community College.”
Today, reporter Sheila Hagar has a story announcing that the 46-year-old “building’s lifespan has been reached, for all practical purposes,” according to WWCC officials.
“I think the China Pavilion really made a contribution to Walla Walla,” former WWCC president Steven VanAusdle told Hagar.
The structure will be demolished to pave the way for what’s coming next at the college: a focus on the sciences, “critical in preparing WWCC students for many high-demand occupations in the regional economy or in transferring to four-year institutions,” Hagar reports after talking with WWCC public information officer Karl Easttorp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.