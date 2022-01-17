Monday is the 36th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a holiday established in 1986 for celebrating the life and the dreams of this civil rights leader and all he represented.

In the Walla Walla Valley, the tradition of honoring King and his work began well before the federal government set aside the third Monday of January each year as a holiday in his name. Students in Walla Walla rallied through downtown and held a memorial service on April 8, 1968, just four days after King was shot and killed by an assassin in Tennessee.

Through the years, the Union-Bulletin has followed many stories about King and about others celebrating the ideals he fought for as they happened throughout the year but most especially on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

In my foray through the U-B’s archives this week, I was on the lookout for stories about King himself and ways the Valley has celebrated the holiday over the years.

I was hoping to find the cover for Aug. 29, 1963, the day I assume we would have printed something on King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech given on the marble steps of the Lincoln Memorial at the March on Washington. But the U-B’s digital archives are missing from Jan. 1 through Oct. 31 of that year.

I was, however, able to find Page A1 for April 5, 1968, the day King’s assassination was reported. “LBJ plans address on racial problems,” one headline reads. President Johnson canceled his plans to fly to Hawaii to begin plans for peace talks with the North Vietnamese. Instead he planned to address a joint session of Congress to deal with the problems stemming from the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, The Associated Press reported.

Johnson said “the fiber and the fabric of America” were being tested and he planned to give new recommendations and suggestions for “easing the plight” of Black Americans.

In his statement, Johnson said: “The dream of Martin Luther King has not died with him. Men who are white — men who are Black — must and will join together now as never in the past to let the forces of division know that America shall not be ruled by the bullet but by the ballot of free and just men.”

In the Walla Walla Valley, community members have been coming together for many years to recognize King and to continue his work.

+13 From the Vault: 1968 Martin Luther King Jr. memorial service at Whitman College Martin Luther King Jr. memorial service in Cordiner Hall at Whitman College, and the walk from there to the Alder Street side of the Court House lawn for an assembly, April 8, 1968.

A U-B story that ran on Monday, Jan. 20, 1986, which was the first time Americans celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day, interviewed locals on their opinion of the day of recognition. “King admirers say holiday must be more than day off,” the headline by reporter Kathleen Knutson read.

“Most people think of Martin Luther King as a Black leader, a catalyst for the civil rights movement of the 1960s. Many people also consider him a high-minded thinker whose philosophy of non-violence, teaching and dream are in league with that of Mahatma Gandhi,” Knutson wrote.

In more recent times, students and staff at Whitman College, Walla Walla Community College and Walla Walla University have, along with many community members, honored King’s legacy with awareness programs, local rallies, speeches and more.

On Jan. 18, 2010, U-B reporter Alfred Diaz wrote about one of these events, a five-day community awareness program sponsored by Whitman, WWU and WWCC to raise awareness on the plight of women and girls who are forced into slavery. Award-winning actress Anne Archer took part in the programs to help raise participation numbers, and money collected was to be used for a Helpline women’s shelter in Walla Walla.

It was also the first time all three local colleges had worked together to bring light to the issue of modern-day slavery and to raise money for the local women’s shelter, Diaz reported.