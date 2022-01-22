From the archives of the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin:
Jan. 23, 1949
The Walla Walla Chamber of Commerce recommended to the city commission Saturday that the city have a broad survey made of city finances, personnel and administration. “It is generally acknowledged that many points raised in the city election of January 17 have accentuated the need for such a survey and a broader understanding on the part of city employees and the public of the many problems involved,” the Chamber stated in a letter.
The mounting toll taken by infantile paralysis in recent epidemics calls for a proportional increase in financial assistance for training professional personnel, Jerry Davenport, county chairman of the March of Dimes, declared Saturday. March of Dimes was founded in 1938 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to combat polio.
Mrs. Hanna H. Williams, 80, at 625 White, was injured Saturday evening when hit by the unknown driver of an auto in the city’s first hit-run accident involving a pedestrian in several years.
Walla Walla County taxpayers next month will pay taxes on an assessed valuation of $37,907935, or a gain of $37,907,969 over last year, County Assessor S. P. Maxson said Saturday.
Wages paid in Walla Walla County in 1948 exceed $17,500,000.
Jan. 27, 1969
President Nixon promised Monday in his first White House news conference “new tactics” in the quest for a Vietnam settlement and pledged an urgent effort to cool the Mideast situation lest it lead to “confrontation of the nuclear powers.”
Eldon B. Bussell, 65, sat quietly in Superior Court Monday morning while his attorney entered a plea of innocent by reason of insanity to a first-degree murder charge. Bussell, a 1965 candidate for sheriff, is accused of shooting 42-year-old Don Maycumber, Route 5, while Maycumber was working on a cattle drive last Nov. 29 on the outskirts of Walla Walla.
No relief was in sight as the worst storm of the 1968-1969 winter buried the Pacific Northwest during the weekend with up to 2 ½ feet of new snow, caused several deaths, choked highways, closed schools and disrupted business and transportation.
The purchase of 12,000 acres of land in Morrow County by Shell Oil Co. (Farm Chemicals Inc.) could benefit the area as a huge experimental farm, company representatives said.
Jan. 25, 1989
A 12-person Walla Walla County Superior Court jury — hopelessly deadlocked at 11-to-1, according to the jury members — determined Tuesday afternoon that it could never reach unanimous agreement in the first-degree murder trial of Pedro R. Santellano. A new trial date was to be set, U-B reporter Terry McConn writes.
Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission is ready to adopt tight rules that would protect the state’s richest farm and forest land from being developed, but Milton-Freewater and the rest of Umatilla County probably will be exempt from these regulations when they go into effect next month, drawing criticism from 1000 Friends of Oregon, a land-use watchdog group based in Salem.
The last few days of below-freezing temperatures might have been winter in the Walla Walla Valley. The snow covering much of the valley should begin melting away today and will likely be gone by the weekend, said Bob Farrell of the National Weather Service.
Gov. Booth Gardner entered the lion’s den, but provoked more smiles than snarls as he urged the Senate budget committee to embrace his call for an income tax and other tax and spending overhauls.
Jan. 29, 2009
The Pine Street Diner, originally the site of Elmer’s Restaurant, has gone from a casual-dining destination to a casualty, write U-B reporter Vicki Hillhouse. The grip of a tightening economy and ownership differences are leading to a closure of the restaurant, co-owner Randy Grudzinski said Wednesday.
Garfield County joined the wind energy rush Monday when Puget Sound Energy and Renewable Energy Systems filed a conditional use permit application to install up to 440 wind turbines on 51,696 acres. The turbines will produce up to 800 megawatts of electricity.
The Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons has granted three-year approval with commendation to the Providence St. Mary Regional Cancer Center.
U-B rural reporter Carrie Chicken reports on Dayton’s Liberty Theater expanding operations in a Marquee cover story. The Touchet Valley Arts Council bought the building adjacent to the theater and plans to use it for rehearsals and prop storage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.