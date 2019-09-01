This month in the Walla Walla Valley’s history:
Ten Years Ago (2009)
On Sept. 1, the new city manager has been chosen. Nabiel Shawa, the former city manager of Washougal, Wash., is set to start work in October.
Also, local author Patrick Carmen is set to appear on the Today Show in Al’s Book Club, the segment hosted by Al Roker. He will talk about his latest work “The Black Circle.”
On Sept. 6, returning veterans highlight the Walla Walla County Fair & Frontier Days Parade. Walla Walla local National Guard members were invited to be in the parade, flanked on all sides by veterans from wars past. Also, there’s a confirmed case of swine flu in Umatilla County.
On Sept. 13, cigarette butts litter city playgrounds. Katie Reder, Tobacco Prevention Coordinator with the Walla Walla County Public Health Department gathered nearly 400 of them in one day from the playground at Pioneer Park. She is pushing for nonsmoking playgrounds.
25 Years Ago (1994)
On Sept. 1, rave reviews have been coming in about last night’s Walla Walla Frontier Days concert with Mark Chesnutt and opening act Confederate Railroad. Chesnutt played two encores with the crowd standing and cheering.
On Sept. 13, court reporting in the county is more high tech with the replacement of ticker tape machines with computer real time machines.
On Sept. 23, more Walla Wallans are receiving health care at home. It’s a growing industry with business up 30%. Officials at both hospitals report Home Health Care is increasing.
On Sept. 26, the fire potential remains very high in the Blue Mountains. A concern is that it is extremely dry at the beginning of hunting season in both Oregon and Washington.
50 Years Ago (1969)
On Sept. 2, Walla Walla schools are back in session with about 7,000 students. Also, the new Touchet Mercantile will have its grand opening this week. Construction of the new store began shortly after the March 9 fire completely destroyed the old store.
On Sept. 3, Storrer’s Market, on Alder Street at Howard Street has Nalley’s Chili on sale 4 cans for $1, AA large eggs 47 cents a dozen and three pounds of coffee $1.89.
On Sept. 7, Payless Properties Co., a subsidiary of Payless Drugs, has purchased interest in a $4 million shopping center in Walla Walla. It will be at West Rose Street and Myra Road.
On Sept. 10, Craig Bond and Joyce Hanson of the Walla Walla Figure Skating Club, skaters at the Walla Walla Ice Chalet, have won several awards at the Sun Valley Invitational Championships.
75 Years Ago (1944)
On Sept. 8, packing and shipping of prunes is nearly at an end in Walla Walla County. A total of 304 carloads have been shipped through Walla Walla County packing plants with five to 10 more expected to complete the harvest program. Twice this amount is expected to move out of Milton-Freewater, bringing the area’s total to more than 1,000 rail cars — well in advance of last year’s figure.
On Sept. 12, yesterday’s temperature reached 99 degrees. The last eight days have been the hottest of the year.
On Sept. 24, the Walla Walla United Way Fund annual campaign will run Oct. 9-Nov. 11. The quota here is $57,175. Also there’s an emergency collection of clothing for liberated Europe. The U.S. goal is 15 million pounds of warm clothing.
On Sept. 30, St. Mary’s hospital has received a grant for $53,500 for construction of a nurses’ dormitory.
100 Years Ago (1919)
On Sept. 2, school opens in the Walla Walla area with schools still hiring teachers.
On Sept. 5, the early fall rain was welcomed by Walla Wallans. Also Walla Walla will have a battery of field artillery from the Third Regiment of the Washington National Guard. Decisions have been made about decorations for the streets for next week’s fair.
On Sept. 7, Mrs. S.D. McCauley entertained a delightful dinner party at her home 523 Sprague Ave. for Mr. McCauley’s 65th birthday. After the dinner was pleasant conversation and music. Also, Miss Mary Van de Water, 610 Catherine St., returned from a vacation in Seaside and Portland. The Human Bake Oven is now in the office of Osteopath Dr. J. Clinton McFadden. The office occupies the entire top floor of the Denny Building. Phone 259. The new women’s shop, Criterion, will have its grand opening Sept. 10 in the Bridge Building.
On Sept. 13, the finals at the Frontier Days are attracting big crowds today after a great show yesterday. World championships are to be decided this afternoon with an estimated 25,000 people at the fairgrounds at about 1:15 p.m.
On Sept. 22, the initial shoot at the Walla Walla Gun club was a big success with nine full squads of shooters and visitors from all over the Northwest. Guests were delighted with the grounds at the State Game Farm.