This month in the Walla Walla Valley’s history.
10 Years Ago (2009)
On Oct. 2, Walla Walla High School will get a boost for security from a Federal grant of $16,500.
On Oct. 11, the Washington State Penitentiary welcomes staffers back from military duty in Iraq. Fifteen staff members were honored at a ceremony for their year of service in Iraq with the Washington Army National Guard.
On Oct. 12, swine flu has claimed two lives here, a child and an adult, both with other health issues. The vaccine has arrived in Umatilla County, and a mass vaccination is set for Dec. 1.
Oct. 14, the jobless rate falls in Walla Walla far below the statewide figure. The rate here decreased to 5.6 percent in September, from 5.9 percent in August, according to figures from the state Employment Security department. The rate is 1.5 percentage points higher than a year ago.
On Oct. 18, an ancient Russian Orthodox icon is being displayed at St. Silouan Orthodox Church. The 700-year-old Kursk Root Icon of the Mother of God of the Sign will be displayed for several days.
On Oct. 22, about 1,000 flu shots for the clinic have been ruined by a gear failure in refrigerator units at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds.
25 Years Ago (1994)
On Oct. 2, historic preservationists have filed a lawsuit against the city of Walla Walla to stop a demolition permit for St. Patrick Catholic Church to tear down its old school.
On Oct. 5, Key Technology has purchased a small Northern California firm, Agri Vision Engineering Inc. Also, construction at Garrison Middle School is almost done. Construction at Green Park is progressing as planned.
On Oct. 9, Blue Mountain Mall just turned five, owing creditors $20 million and $600,000 in back property taxes. Owners say it is performing well, sales having increased every year.
On Oct. 12, winter is on its way and the Christian Aid Center, many church shelters, and YWCA women’s shelter and emergency motel rooms are full.
50 Years Ago (1969)
On Oct. 1, Payless Drug Store has candy bars at three for 19 cents, 8 oz. of Pepto Bismal for 76 cents, 6 oz. of Sucaryl sweetener for 47 cents. Also, work on Isaacs Avenue is ahead of schedule.
On Oct. 5, the first stages of demolition and remodeling have started at the Marcus Whitman Hotel.
On Oct. 9, Fort Walla Walla Park receives the gift of a building. The concrete block building, 100 feet by 40 feet, was donated to house the expanding collection of artifacts. Also, Whitman College organizes a Vietnam War moratorium day with white crosses set up near Cordiner Hall commemorating the 685,340 dead from all sides of the conflict. Vigils were without incident.
On Oct. 17, Poultry Shipping Company, 719 E. Sumach St., will discontinue processing. Nine to 11 employees will be affected.
On Oct. 19, the new Lillie Rice Center opens today at Roosevelt and Evergreen streets.
On Oct. 28, Milton-Freewater will participate in Walla Walla Ambulance Service.
75 Years Ago (1944)
On Oct. 1, a B-24 Liberator Bomber from the Walla Walla Army Air Base has crashed approximately 9 miles south/southwest of Wenatchee. Six men were onboard, their status is unknown at this time due to the rugged terrain.
On Oct. 2, cashing war bonds here is possible but not encouraged due to hampering the war effort.
On Oct. 3, from the Stroller Award files at the Union-Bulletin: the rumor has circulated recently that coffee would go back on the ration list, concern was high, causing some minor runs on the beverage at stores open late at night. Stock rooms had people in them prying open cases to buy any coffee they could find. Mrs. Helen Duff reported one person bought $35 worth of the beverage. Mrs. Duff gets tickets to the Liberty Theatre showing “Hostages.” Also, the pea weevil control plan is discussed by representatives of the Dixie Pea Growers Association.
On Oct. 9, the recent show at the youth center is patterned after the Esquire Calendar Girls. The show included music and a fashion show. Also, the Stroller Award goes to Chet Gilkerson who farms on upper Mill Creek. On a recent fishing trip to Ceililo Falls, he lassoed a 35-pound salmon, due to an accidental tangling of the line, the fish had the line around it.
On Oct. 16, canned grapefruit is difficult to find, so a local woman was shocked when she purchased a case of string beans and found most of the cans so far contain grapefruit. Tickets to the Liberty Theatre “Christmas Holiday” are hers.
On Oct. 22, the DAR luncheon is held at the home of Mrs. J.H. Peters, 1235 Alvarado Terrace. The table was covered with lovely lace and decorated with bronze chrysanthemums. The group will take care of 35 Christmas bags for McCaw Hospital.
On Oct. 24, special services were held in College Place to honor the 100th anniversary of the start of the Seventh-day Adventist movement. The history, progress of the church and future plans were discussed. Also, James Hutcheson, formerly of the U-B staff, now with US troops in Tacloban, Leyte Island, Philippines, wrote about the celebration as MacArthur’s forces freed the island capital.
On Oct. 28, local contributions to the United War Fund are over $40,000, about 72.5% of quota.
100 Years Ago (1919)
On Oct. 1, boys ages 11-17 can join the Y for $1 for a year.
On Oct. 5, office equipment is available at The Book Nook, Victrolas are available at Bendix Talking Machine Shop, 25 E. Main, soon to be at 27 E. Main next door.
On Oct. 12, the sugar shortage scare plaguing Walla Walla lately seems to be subsiding. Small regular shipments are coming to area grocers. Also, Mrs. Gladys Wright returned to Yakima Sunday after spending several days with her mother, Mrs. Florence Fetterly, 660 Balm St.
On Oct. 17, the Pollyana Cafeteria, 14 E. Alder St., has turned 3 years old and will celebrate with a large birthday cake. The cafe opened at 10 E. Alder but moved to the larger space due to brisk business. The U-B took over the former location for its business office.
On Oct. 24, the recent cold wave damages fruit in the area orchards. Apples were hit but the seeded wheat was not damaged. Temps last night: Walla Walla, 26 degrees; Dayton, 22 degrees; Milton-Freewater, 25 degrees. Last night’s rain and snowstorm was a surprise for most.