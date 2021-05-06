Fort Walla Walla Museum is slowly transitioning to some on-site events and is now open from noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
Upcoming May events include:
- May 8, Saturday, 2 p.m. demonstration: Gary Lentz will teach visitors three methods of primitive fire starting. Guests will be invited to practice using primitive tools — flint and steel, bow drill and fire glass — to create a fire.
- May 15, Saturday, 5 p.m. A free After Hours program in the Grand Hall will feature author Roger Taylor, who will talk about his book, “The Building Legacy of Alexander Taylor in the Pacific Northwest: 1899-1944.”
Alexander Taylor was a masonry contractor in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho from 1899 to 1944. Born in 1878 in Glasgow, Scotland, his family came to the U.S. in 1882. In 1899 Alexander became a partner in his brother-in-law’s Walla Walla masonry construction contracting business. That partnership lasted until 1917, after which Alexander formed his own company.
During his career, Alexander constructed more than 200 buildings of different types and functions. Many jobs were creating parts of buildings such as foundations, fireplaces, porches, porch railings, boilers, heating plants, smokestacks and bases for columns. Many of these buildings are still in use today, and 18 are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The book explores life in Walla Walla during this time, then introduces the family bricklayers. It contains more than 200 photos of commercial, industrial, community buildings, residential homes and apartments constructed by Taylor. The book will be sold in the Museum Store for $24.99.
- May 16, Sunday, 2 p.m. The museum will resume the onsite Living History program with performances on Sundays through October. Performance details will be listed on fwwm.org
- in the coming weeks.
On May 16, Susan Matley will portray pioneer Matilda Sager Delaney in the Pioneer Village. Born in 1839, Delaney was a survivor of the killings at the Waiilatpu Mission, seven miles west of Walla Walla.
Marcus and Narcissa Whitman took in Delaney and her six siblings in autumn 1844, after their Sager parents’ deaths on the Oregon Trail that summer.
On Nov. 29, 1847, her life with the Whitmans came to an end when she witnessed first hand the killings of people at the mission, including the murder of her brother Frank.
She was one of nearly 50 people taken captive by the Cayuse and ransomed by the Hudson’s Bay Company in January 1848. Though transported to safety in the Willamette Valley, her twice-orphaned life became one of hardship.
Delaney was separated from her three surviving sisters and placed in the home of a brutal disciplinarian at age 8. She married at age 15 and moved to northern California with husband Lewis M. Hazlitt. He died in 1863, leaving her with five young children.
She married Hazlitt’s business partner, Matthew Fultz, in 1866 and had three more children. They moved to Farmington, Washington, in 1882, and Matthew Fultz died the following year.
In 1890, she married David Delaney. In November 1897, she and a handful of other survivors attended the semi-centennial observance of the killings at Waiilatpu Mission.
The museum is located at 755 NE Myra Road. Onsite event dates are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Admission is $9 adults ($8 opening weekend), $8 seniors and students, and $4 ages 6-12. Members and children under 6 are free. The museum is still offering free After Hours program on Zoom. Registration is open for After Hours events through May. Find details and register at fwwm.org/virtual-events.