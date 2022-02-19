The first train Gus Kajita ever rode was the one that took his family to a prison camp.
He was 14 years old when, on Feb. 19, 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, setting in motion events that led to the internment of around 120,000 Japanese Americans, twice as many people as today live in Walla Walla County.
Roosevelt’s order authorized military leaders to designate exclusion areas where the military could remove and restrict “any or all persons.” In practice, Executive Order 9066 was primarily used to remove people of Japanese descent from their homes and place them in prison camps.
Manzanar. Tule Lake. Gila River. Topaz. Poston. Amache. Heart Mountain. Jerome. Minidoka. Rohwer. Ten camps were opened, scattered across the western United States.
Gen. John L. DeWitt designated much of the West Coast as an exclusion area and ordered residents of Japanese descent living there to present themselves for immediate relocation into camps under military control.
DeWitt claimed this was to prevent a "fifth column" of Japanese Americans from sabotaging the U.S. during the war. The term refers to a group of people who work to undermine a larger group from within.
“He claimed there was sabotage; he recommended we all be taken into camps,” Gus said. “They later found out it wasn’t true. (DeWitt) lied.”
In 1988, President Ronald Reagan would acknowledge that the government had acted out of “race prejudice, war hysteria and a failure of political leadership,” signing into law legislation that authorized reparations to former detainees.
But in 1942, Gus said, many didn’t question the government’s claims.
DeWitt split the West Coast in two. On one side of this invisible line was 5-year-old Patty Shinbo, whose father ran a Walla Walla restaurant.
Though the Shinbos and other Japanese families living in Walla Walla were in Military Zone 2 and were not forcibly removed from their homes, strict curfews required by the military would eventually force her father to sell his business for pennies on the dollar.
On the other side, in Military Zone 1, was 14-year-old Haruo Kajita, who would take the name Gus later in life.
Born and raised in Mosier, Oregon, a small town near Hood River, his family were truck farmers, growing asparagus, tomatoes and beans before driving the fresh produce to Portland to be sold out of the back of a pickup.
When the internment camps closed, many Japanese American families rebuilt their lives in Walla Walla.
Most would come after the war, such as Jikichi Hamada, who helped establish the Walla Walla sweet onion as a marquee crop and whose descendants today co-own the prominent Walla Walla River Packing Co., an onion curing and packing facility just outside Lowden.
Many, like Hamada and Hatsutaro Kajita, Gus’ father, who lost their farms when they were relocated, came to Walla Walla as a direct result of the displacement caused by Executive Order 9066.
Trouble brewing
Anti-Asian sentiments had simmered for many years before the war.
Patty’s father, Yuso Shinbo, immigrated in 1907 to join his older brother, Takisaku, in America. Later that year, immigration from Japan was largely curtailed due to political pressure from groups like the San Francisco-based Asiatic Exclusion League, except in the case of Japanese women who were the wives of U.S. residents.
In 1922, Yuso returned briefly to Kanazawa, Japan, for an arranged marriage to Tomiko Miyamura, who moved with him back home to Walla Walla.
Together, they opened the Boston Restaurant on Fourth Avenue. Yuso cooked, and Tomiko waited tables, though she couldn’t speak English.
“Didn’t matter that our mother couldn’t understand what the diners were ordering, because the restaurant was so small that our father could hear from inside the kitchen,” Patty said.
The couple had four children, including Patty, and eventually expanded the business and renamed it the Shinbo Restaurant.
Later, they opened the Imperial Café on Walla Walla’s Main Street, which had eight glass coffee percolators placed in the front windows, a novelty in town at the time. A sports enthusiast, Yuso often sponsored the local YMCA youth basketball team.
“They were the best fed team on the circuit,” Patty said.
But, despite their success, or perhaps in part because of it, Walla Walla’s Japanese American families were sometimes the target of racism.
Her uncle Takisaku’s Japanese curio shop on First Street, where Aloha Sushi is today, closed after a series of incidents, including damaged windows. Their houses were egged, and Patty and her siblings were called names.
Still, many in the community backed the Shinbos.
In 1935, they bought the home where they would live for decades, though they had to buy it in their children’s names since issei, or first-generation Japanese immigrants, were not legally allowed to own property themselves.
One neighbor passed around a petition to tell the Shinbos they were not welcome, but no one signed it, Patty said.
Their situation wouldn’t be stable for long. Three months after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Executive Order 9066 came into effect.
The government seized Walla Walla’s airport for use by the U.S. Army, which also constructed an Air Corps training airfield nearby. The Walla Walla Army Air Base would come to house around 6,000 men during the war.
Due to suspicion of supposed Japanese saboteurs and the large military presence in the area, Walla Walla’s few Japanese American families were placed under a strict 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. curfew. In March 1942, unable to operate the Imperial Café, the Shinbos sold their family restaurant at a steep discount.
Uprooted
Because first-generation Japanese immigrants were barred at the time from becoming citizens, the Kajitas had never owned the land where they farmed and were instead limited to being sharecroppers.
Regardless, it came as a shock when they were ripped from their homes.
The Kajitas and other Hood River-area Japanese Americans were rounded up and put on trains to an assembly camp near Fresno, California.
The government seized any firearms they owned, but also took short-wave radios, cameras and other devices that could be used to document or transmit the details of where they were headed.
“They call it internment camps, but when we first got there, there was barbed wire, high towers and soldiers with guns,” Gus said. “They said it was to protect us, but they were always pointing their guns towards us.”
“They don’t want to call them concentration camps, but that’s what it was.”
From the assembly camp, the Kajitas were transferred to Tule Lake, the largest of the 10 prison camps. The issei interned there were asked two key questions: Would they be willing to fight for America, and would they be willing to renounce their Japanese citizenship, despite being unable to seek U.S. citizenship.
While the Kajitas answered that they would be willing to fight in the war, they balked at being asked to become stateless.
“They’d be somebody with no country,” Gus said. “My dad at least wanted citizenship somewhere."
Those who answered no to both questions remained in Tule Lake, Gus said. Those who answered yes to at least one question were transferred to one of the other camps.
The Kajitas found themselves being shipped to the Topaz Internment Camp in Utah, surrounded mostly by families from the San Francisco Bay Area.
Not long before the Kajitas arrived at Topaz, a 63-year-old issei, James Hatsuaki Wakasa, was walking his dog along the camp’s perimeter and collect seashells from the ancient lake bed Topaz was built atop. He was shot and killed by a 19-year-old camp guard who claimed Wakasa had been trying to escape.
“Once that news hit the East Coast, they took down the guard towers. They took down the barbed wire fence,” Gus said.
The rest was soon to follow.
In 1944, Roosevelt was forced to suspend Executive Order 9066 after the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the federal government could not continue to detain “concededly loyal” citizens.
Over the next two years, families were given a small amount of money — the Kajitas received $50, Gus said — to relocate themselves.
But for the Kajitas, there wasn’t much to return to. The land they had farmed was sold while they were interned, and many in the county they called home were openly hostile to their return.
“People wanted the land that the Japanese were farming,” he said. And racism against the Japanese Americans continued to be strong throughout the country.
A war memorial had been erected by the Hood River American Legion post, listing the names of 1,600 residents serving their country.
Weeks before the Supreme Court’s 1944 decision, post Commander Jess B. Edington announced that the names of 16 servicemen of Japanese descent had been covered with paint, sparking a national scandal.
As internment ended, former neighbors placed notices in the local newspaper discouraging families like the Kajitas from coming home.
Hood River’s mayor declared that 90% of residents were “against the Japs.” Many businesses refused to sell their goods to returning residents.
So the Kajitas considered a change of scenery.
During the war, with nationwide labor shortages, many of the interned Japanese were sent temporarily to labor camps to work on area farms. Hatsutaro found work at a Walla Walla prune orchard during this time, and the place stuck in his mind.
“Walla Walla made a great impression to the nisei,” Patty said, referring to U.S. citizens born of immigrant Japanese parents. “Many relocated permanently here from the internment camps.”
Kajita. Hamada. Kato. Ohashi. Uyeno. Takasuki. Oye. Kanemasu. Tachibana. Yoshihara. These and others chose Walla Walla to be their new home.
Their new home
Gus had attended three years of high school between his time in Tule Lake and Topaz, and by the time internment ended, he had enough credits to graduate.
However, he had never taken a course on Washington history, which the state required for him to receive his diploma. In the end, he spent his last semester at Walla Walla High School.
He joined the Army in 1950 for two years during the Korean War and later got a job working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which opened a Walla Walla office in 1948.
The Corps had just started working with early computers, and Gus got in on the ground floor, working with one of the first computers in Walla Walla.
“Computers were huge back than,” he said. “All you had was about 36 (kilobytes) of memory — these days your phone probably has about 5 gigs.”
Many local Japanese Americans also got jobs with the Corps, Patty said, including herself and her brother, Art, her sister, June, and her father.
In 1952, a decade after internment had begun, a law was passed allowing first-generation Japanese immigrants to become citizens. Three years later, Patty’s parents Tomiko and Yuso and five other issei did just that.
Years earlier, Gus and Patty had found themselves on either side of an invisible, arbitrary line. Her family lost their livelihood, and his had been imprisoned for three years.
In 1963, they were married at the Pioneer United Methodist Church in Walla Walla, the town they call home to this day.
