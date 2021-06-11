Columbia County emergency management officials said the morning of Friday, June 11, that the section of U.S. Highway 12 going through Dayton remains closed.
The road was closed Tuesday, June 8, when a fire broke out at the Eagles Aerie No. 2618 at 222 E. Main Street in the second story of the building. It took several firefighter crews about two hours to get the blaze contained.
Damage from that is keeping that section of the street still taped off, moving traffic along detour routes, Columbia County emergency management officials said.
At issue is the stucco front of the building threatening collapse out into the street. The Eagles organization is in the insurance process and a contractor is set to begin taking the all or part of the building, an officials said, adding that a timeline for completion of the task is unknown.