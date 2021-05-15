Update: 6:11 p.m., Saturday, May 15
U.S. Highway 730 is no longer being reported as closed, according the Oregon Department of Transportation TripCheck website.
The highway was reportedly closed from Wallula Junction at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 to the Hat Rock State Park area northeast of Hermiston around 5:14 p.m., Saturday, May 15, according to Washington and Oregon's transportation departments.
TripCheck had listed the reason as "law enforcement activity."
As of 5:57 p.m., Saturday, the closure alert was no longer active on TripCheck.
The Washington State Department of Transportation reported "police activity in Oregon" as the reason for the closure.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Original story:
Washington and Oregon transportation departments are reporting U.S. Highway 730 is closed in both directions at the junction of U.S. Highway 12 due to law enforcement activity.
An estimated time to reopen the highway has not been determined.
No additional information was provided.