According to Washington state Department of Transportation, Highway 12 in the Dayton area was still closed to traffic at just before noon on Wednesday, June 9.
The structure fire on Tuesday, June 8, at the Eagles Aerie on Main Street created a need for a detour using local roads, transportation officials said.
An estimated time to open the roadway is unknown as an assessment of the damaged building must be completed to determine when Highway 12 can safely be reopened to traffic.
Updates will be provided as new information becomes available, officials said.