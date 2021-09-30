A serious collision involving at least two cars blocked Highway 11 north of Milton-Freewater for a large part of Thursday, Sept. 30.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the crash happened some time just before 7:30 a.m. just south of Stateline Road.
The southbound lanes of the highway were closed between Stateline and Ballou roads for the rest of the morning and part of the afternoon before fully reopening.
A crash re-construction specialist was called to the scene for Oregon State Police, who led the crash investigation.
OSP expects to release more information on Friday.
