This story has been update with new information since it was first published.
Update 4:49 p.m.: The highway is officially open, according to ODOT.
UPDATE 2:00 p.m.: A major collision has closed Highway 11 north of Milton-Freewater, Thursday afternoon, Aug. 12.
South-flowing traffic from West Crockett Road to West Ferndale Road has been blocked and rerouted, as of 1:45 p.m.
Highway workers on scene said the crash involving at least two vehicles happened sometime after noon.
There was no time estimate for the roadway's reopening.
Oregon State Police troopers are investigating the crash and will release more information at a later time.