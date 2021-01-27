Highway 11 collision
MILTON-FREEWATER — A two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 near West Ballou Road north of town Tuesday evening sent the driver of each vehicle to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for treatment.

Milton-Freewater woman Tanya L. Ramirez, 33, stopped her Ford F250 pickup on the road with her hazard lights on at about 5:50 p.m., according to the Oregon State Police.

She stopped because a mattress had slipped from the bed of a truck in front of her, police said.

Taylor R. Hodgen, 27, of Milton-Freewater, driving a Chevy truck owned Walla Walla Electric into the back of Ramirez's truck.

Both Ramirez and Hodgen were transported to the Walla Walla hospital with unknown injuries.

Highway 11 remained closed for about two hours.

 

