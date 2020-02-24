High winds wreaked havoc in the Pacific Northwest on Sunday, closing a stretch of an interstate freeway in Oregon and toppling a large tree that crushed a man sleeping in an apartment complex in Renton, Wash.
Just south of Milton-Freewater, on Highway 11 near the former Sykes building, wind flipped a Sherwin-Williams semitruck at noon Sunday, officials reported.
The semi was traveling in the southbound lane when it was blown onto its side and pushed into the northbound lane, then off the road and into a field.
That left the driver pinned in the rig. Three rescue vehicles arrived on the scene, and the male driver was freed with extrication tools, according to East Umatilla Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Suzie Reitz.
The driver was taken by ambulance to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, but was picked up by Bend, Ore., Sherwin-Williams store manager Joe Himmel, according to a store employee.
In town, the wind dismantled a public transportation bus shelter on Columbia Street, right next to the Dutch Bros. coffee stand, city officials said.
Liz Jessee, director of Walla Walla County Emergency Management, said dispatchers this morning are reporting several downed power lines around the county, including a power line in the water in the Kooskooskie area up Mill Creek.
That’s created pockets of power failures, but nothing widespread, Jessee said, adding that the affected power companies are working on restoring power to their customers.
The wind also released Tumblegeddon-the-sequel, she said.
Blowing masses of the dried weeds have closed part of Lower Monumental Dam road, as well as Pettyjohn Grade Road in the Dayton area, Jessee said.
In the Renton-based wind incident, the man was critically injured after a tree fell on a six-unit apartment building during a morning of high winds and heavy rain.
The man was sleeping on a couch in the living room of one of the units when the 200-foot tree came crashing down, KING-TV reported.
It took about 45 minutes to rescue the man, who had the tree across his pelvis.
Elsewhere, Interstate 84 was closed in both directions between Pendleton and La Grande in Northeast Oregon, about 200 miles east of Portland, because of a downed power line. Several other smaller state highways in Oregon were closed because of windy conditions and blowing debris in lanes.
A cold front that moved through Western Washington on Sunday brought wind gusts up to 40 mph, knocking out power for nearly 20,000 customers in the Puget Sound. Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma also closed Sunday due to a power outage.
Oregon and Southwest Washington also saw high winds, with gusts of up to 55 mph along the Oregon coast. Winds gusted at 20 mph or more in the Portland, metropolitan area.
A high surf advisory was in effect Sunday along the Oregon coast and the National Weather Service warned beachgoers to be wary of sneaker waves.