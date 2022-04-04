Stay off the roads and batten the hatches.
That’s the advice from the Pendleton office of the National Weather Service on the morning of Monday, April 4.
The federal agency has been cautioning people for a few days about this wind that is hitting Northeast Oregon and Southeast Washington hard, Observation Program Leader Jim Smith said.
The winds buffeting trees and making power lines sway are expected to steadily increase throughout the day, reaching “damaging” gusts of 60 mph, dropping to 40 mph sustained winds until about 11 p.m., Smith said.
A high wind warning is in effect through 11 p.m. Monday. People should watch for downed trees and power lines, widespread power failures and difficulty in traveling, particularly in taller vehicles, Smith said.
Strong winds will continue into Tuesday, although speeds are expected to drop to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Wednesday, however, is a different story, he added.
“Wednesday looks sunny with winds of 5 to 15 mph and temperatures up to 60 degrees,” he said.
