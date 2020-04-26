You stand behind Jaime Moñala’s cement farmhouse in the majestic foothills of volcanic Mount Imbabura in northern Ecuador, gazing in awe down the clifflike trail to the green terrace below, and then you find yourself asking the obvious: “Do you go up and down THAT to get to your fields?”
Jaime smiles slightly and says, “Si.” In fact, daily. And not just when farming. Four years ago, at age 29, he finally got the chance to attend high school, but all the classes are offered at night, after the bus stops running, so every evening he walks the seven kilometers home and arrives at midnight.
Then uncontrollably gazing at the surrounding cliffs, you ask something else foolish: “All uphill?” This time he breaks into a grin and exclaims: “All uphill!”
He has a poorly understood medical issue with his leg that gets worse when he walks, though he points out that once he gets the muscles warmed up, they hurt a little less.
You think to yourself: “What doesn’t kill you makes you strong.”
He meets your thought out loud, declaring that “Time, effort and commitment make everything possible.”
After hearing about the health issues that he and his young son, Hob, are overcoming, you can see he has good reason to aim high in life. You ask what his long-term goal is.
“I like politics,” he says. “I want to become a congressman.”
Your visual memory calls up iconic paintings of the early years of America’s own farm-raised rail-splitter whose determined face cast in bronze now sits looking down over the nation’s capital.
For several years Jaime suffered from pain in the left testicle, but it wasn’t until Tandana Foundation’s medical brigade came to his village, perched high on a misty ridge in the Andes, that he was diagnosed.
The foundation’s medical care coordinator, Virginia Sa’nchez, arranged for surgery, and now he feels much better, though he still has to be careful about lifting heavy weights. From diagnosis to operation took five months, and he has made a good recovery during the two months since.
His son Hob’s problem is a birth defect. His left ear is not functional due to the absence of an opening to connect the inner ear with the outside of the head. Tandana has brought hope and help here, too. Specialists say that very likely in two or three more years the toddler will be big enough to have an operation correcting the defect.
With Virginia’s knowledge of available resources, neither the operations nor the doctors’ visits are costing Jaime and his wife anything. The free medical brigade comes to this hard-to-reach village of 250 residents twice a year, and typically includes five doctors, several nurses, dentists and some first-aid specialists. They are mainly foreign volunteers, aided by employees of the township’s health center.
Virginia keeps in close touch with the family by phone, then drives to their house to pick them up and accompany them to doctors’ offices. She has a caring, affectionate attitude toward them, beaming with happiness to see that Jaime has gained back some healthy weight since the operation and is looking good.
Jaime’s high school graduation is just four months away. He explains confidently that next comes admission to a university, winning a scholarship and graduating four years later with a degree in political science.
You are forcefully reminded that a helping hand and an encouraging smile can get you up life’s steepest hill, or as the expression says, “Si’ se puede!”