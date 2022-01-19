A Hermiston man was injured Monday, Jan. 17, in a single-car crash on U.S. Highway 730 near Wallula Junction in Walla Walla County.
Damion Isom, 20, was driving east about 15 miles east of Pasco at around 9:30 p.m. when, according to Washington State Patrol, he lost control of his 2017 Hyundai Elantra and collided with a rock wall. The vehicle rolled.
He was take by ambulance to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. His condition was not immediately available.
The Elantra was totaled, according to WSP.
The report listed the cause of the collision to be distracted driving, and Isom was cited for driving with wheels off roadway.
