WALLULA — A Hermiston man was injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 12 that closed this main connector route between Walla Walla and the Tri-Cities for two hours in both directions Monday evening, Dec. 20.
At about 6:30 p.m., Kris E. Picard, 67, drove his 2000 Toyota Tundra pickup over the center line and collided with a eastbound semi-truck heading in the opposite direction, according to a report from the Washington State Patrol.
Picard was transported to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco with undisclosed injuries. His condition was not immediately available.
Connell woman Rebecca S. Jones, 55, was the driver of the semi-truck and was not injured in the crash. She called 911.
Both vehicles were totaled, according to WSP.
State Patrol spokesperson Chris Thorson confirmed there was no damage to the roadway or guardrails from the collision.
Both lanes of the highway were closed from about 6:40 p.m. to about 8:40 p.m. The westbound lane remained closed for another hour, Thorson said.
Winter weather has posed problems for drivers in the area. According to Thorson, in a 24-hour period from Monday into Tuesday morning, 10 weather-related traffic collisions occurred in the Walla Walla area and 25 in the Tri-Cities.
