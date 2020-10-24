A Hermiston man appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court on drug charges Friday, stemming from a Thursday crash that injured two people.
According to court documents provided by Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle, Jason R. Paluso, 48, was charged with third-degree driving with a suspended license, use of drug paraphernalia and possession of meth with intent to deliver.
Paluso was granted a conditional release, including being allowed 1½ hours of drive time from Hermiston when summoned for court. His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 16.
The charges came after a Thursday morning collision at 2400 Plaza Way. According to a statement from the Walla Walla Police Department, Paluso was in the wrong lane and crashed head-on with another vehicle.
The occupants, a boy and a woman, were taken by ambulance to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Their conditions were not available, but a fire department spokesperson said the transport was labeled as “non-emergent.”
According to the court documents, a witness told police Paluso ran to a house and hid some items under a barbecue.
Paluso allegedly told arresting officer David Dryden he’d crossed into the wrong lane of traffic because the sun was in his eyes and he swerved as he adjusted his visor. However, the sun was not in the correct position for that to have been the case, Dryden noted.
Dryden conducted a field sobriety test on Paluso and asked him about the items under the barbecue, which were retrieved and tested presumptive positive for meth.
Due to conflicting statements provided by Paluso and the equipment, cash and amount of meth discovered, authorities believe he was delivering the drug.