By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
An application for Herbert Estates, an 11-lot subdivision at 410 Reser Road near Walla Walla High School, Prospect Point Elementary School and Mountain View Cemetery was given the “OK” by Walla Walla City Council.
Two existing single-family homes at the site will be retained and a new public street, Herbert Place, will be constructed.
Applicant Tracy Lamar, who has a Richland address, said 18 new duplexes will be constructed and sold in the $400,000 range. Home owners will be allowed to rent the other half of their duplexes or have other family members live there, said city planner Melissa Shumake.
The preliminary plat was unanimously approved by City Council during a Wednesday meeting, despite previous concerns about Reser Road traffic, impacts on property values and views, and opposition to non-single-family home development.
Walla Walla High School is across the street from the proposed subdivision where the traffic on Reser Road has been identified as significant by those who made public comments, Shumake said.
In the city’s transportation plan, the four-way stop at Reser Road and Howard Street is set to function at an acceptable level of service until at least 2040, keeping in mind future developments, she said.
Council member Riley Clubb said public comments around the project earilier this year included concern over inconsistencies around the number of units expected to be constructed.
The applicant initially applied for a maximum of 27 units, without deciding a specific number, Shumake said.
During a public hearing on the project, the number was announced as 18.
“I can see why people are frustrated, I guess, over not really feeling like they have all of the information they need to really comment officially,” Clubb said.
He said before receiving public comment, knowing the subdivision would be 18 units, could have improved communication.