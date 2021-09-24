It could be on or before Nov. 1 when primary emergency social services screening and referral agency Helpline moves into a new home.
The agency will relocate from 1520 Kelly Place off The Dalles Military Road to 412 W. Poplar St. in the St. Patrick Catholic Church complex across from Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Kelly Place building owner Comprehensive Health notified Helpline that it plans to convert the building’s first floor to an in-patient facility and needs Helpline to vacate its current offices by March 2022.
“We began our search process by doing an assessment of what we would need in our new location to allow us to best serve our clients and the community,” said Helpline Executive Director Liz McDevitt.
“This was complicated by several pandemic-related factors, including the uncertainty of what services will be most needed in the coming years — post-COVID.”
Emerging from Helpline’s list of relocation priorities is being in closer proximity to downtown community partners such as Blue Mountain Action Council, St. Vincent De Paul and Christian Aid Center; having a flex space to adjust services as needed; and having space to continue and possibly expand its food pantry.
The space at the St. Patrick’s complex formerly occupied by Willow and Innovation charter schools meets Helpline’s needs, McDevitt noted.
“The building is centrally located in the downtown area of Walla Walla and will require relatively minimal modifications before we can move in,” she said. “We are very grateful to Father (Matthew) Nicks and the entire St. Pat’s Parish for welcoming us into their facility. We are excited to continue to serve our clients in this new location.”
She said they anticipate hosting an open house in the near future.
Eligibility interviews are being conducted over the phone at 509-529-3377 because of the COVID-19.
