This month, we are all looking back on a year that changed everything.
On March 1, 2020, local and state health authorities announced the first case of COVID-19 in the Walla Walla Valley, a Umatilla County man. Thursday, March 11, marks the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic.
That moment came as a weary Walla Walla Valley was coming up for air after February’s flood, one of the area’s worst in recorded history.
As the world looks back on devastating losses and unexpected gains from the past year, we’d like to hear from you. By sharing your stories, we can weave together a tapestry rich with shared experience.
Tell us how your life changed over the past year:
Email us at covidstories@wwub.com. Please include your full name, email and phone number and if you are willing to be interviewed by Walla Walla Union-Bulletin staff. Thank you for helping us tell Walla Walla Valley's own COVID-19 story.