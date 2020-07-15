Hearing set to determine limits on Burbank development

Walla Walla County commissioners on Monday voted to have a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. July 27 to again extend or perhaps amend an interim ordinance limiting residential development in Burbank.
The current ordinance, set to expire on Aug. 3, has been extended several times for various reasons since August 2018.
It was enacted to help fill “a gap in the county zoning regulations by capping the maximum density at four dwelling units per acre for all residential uses, not just for multi-family and townhouses,” assuming availability of water and sewer services, according to the Walla Walla County Community Development Department.
Previously, lot sizes largely were determined by sewer and water availability.
The hearing on July 27 will be to help determine commissioners’ next steps, such as extending or amending the ordinance, said Walla Walla County Commissioner Jim Johnson.
When the county development department began updating the county’s comprehensive plan in late 2018, the Port of Walla Walla began construction of its business development in the area, potentially allowing for sewer and water services to residential areas, according to Lauren Prentice, county development department director.
The county’s plan only had one limit, she said, which was restricting multi-family developments, or apartments, to no more than four units per acre.
She said her department that year reached out to Burbank residents, who voiced concerns about mobile and manufactured home parks, as well as the potential of the town’s density.
To allow for the development department to complete its update, commissioners in 2018 voted to tack on interim regulations for mobile or manufactured home parks, multi-family units and other residential use.
Since 2018, two more interim ordinances have been enacted. This has happened because of various interruptions including the plan taking longer to complete than planned and staffing changes in the department in 2019 as well as flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic this year, Prentice said.
Therefore, no new development regulations exist in the county Comprehensive Plan for the Burbank Residential Zoning District. Prentice said she plans to send out an email to residents, which will include updates on Burbank’s zoning.
The ongoing zoning issue has created some annoyance.
“While we realize this has exacerbated frustration on both sides of this issue, this whole COVID-19 business and our inability to hold face-to-face sessions and other public meetings has made it difficult,” Johnson wrote in an email. “Commissioners understand and share those frustrations and want to put this issue to bed as soon as possible as well.”