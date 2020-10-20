Family Medical Center has a new health care provider.
Physician assistant Amanda Burks has joined the team at the Rose Street clinic.
Burks earned her Master of medical science in physician assistant studies from Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta.
Her practice at Family Medical Center will encompass patients of all ages and needs, but Burks has a focus on women’s health, including sexual health, contraception, healthy aging and menopause.
Burks said she is originally from the West Coast and is closer to some family members in the Pacific Northwest now that she lives in Walla Walla.
In her previous job in Atlanta, she also worked with a farm workers health organization. The prospect of continuing to work in that vein at Family Medical Center is exciting, Burks said.
"I have been interested in medicine for as long as I can remember. I have memories of tending to my siblings’ scraped knees in childhood and watching medical dramas at an age that, if I am honest, was probably too young," she noted.
As Burks acclimates to this region and the clinic's patients, she hopes to better understand the health challenges specific to this community, she said.
"That being said, in the short time that I have been here, I have observed barriers to health that are fairly universal," Burks said, explaining that she cares deeply about access to healthcare.
That made working at a community-based clinic like Family Medical Center, which receive federal funds to provide primary care services in underserved areas, even more attractive, she said.
As was the case in Atlanta, in learning how to best serve her Walla Walla patients, she'll pay close attention to local language, transportation, finances and health literacy, Burks added.