Washington state health officials have issued a protective order against a Walla Walla nurse.
In February, the Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission suspended the registered nurse credential of Alexis D. Carr after finding she had financially exploited a vulnerable adult.
A year ago the state’s Department of Social and Health Services put Carr on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry for the same reason.
Following up on DSHS findings, the Department of Health said Carr, first licensed as a nurse in 2016, was employed at a skilled nursing facility in July and August of 2018 when she entered into the facility’s log the removal of 32 total prescription opioid painkiller tablets for use among three patients on various dates.
However, Carr dispensed just 18 of the tablets, and did not document administering or discarding the remaining 14 tablets, investigators found.
According to Washington state law, Carr exhibited unprofessional conduct and violated nursing standards of care by neglecting or abusing personal client property, which can include money, medications, supplies or equipment.
Carr is prohibited from being employed to care for or have unsupervised access to vulnerable adults. She must relinquish all physical evidence of her credential to the state, pending further actions by the Quality Assurance Commission.