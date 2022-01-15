By Jan. 6, Dr. Richard Simon Jr. was on his fourth official day of retirement, and he’d only called his former Walla Walla office once, he said, sounding as though he couldn’t believe what he was saying.
“I’ve turned in my badge; I can’t even get into the hospital.”
After 41 years of practicing medicine, Simon decided, in his 70th year of life, it was time to step down from his work as a local physician and as a renowned, national expert in sleep medicine.
It’s quite a step, given that Simon has crossed multiple career frontiers here and elsewhere. Outside of medicine, he’s made infinite contributions to community and culture in Walla Walla.
The simplest way to describe a life that ends in Zzz’s is to start with Point A.
Dr. Richard Simon Sr., father of the newly retired local doctor, moved his family here in 1961. This came after medical school and then a stint in the U.S. Navy in California during World War II, where he bunked with Dr. Robert Jamison of Walla Walla.
Jamison ended up introducing the senior Simon — who became a pediatrician when that field of medicine was in its infancy — to his future wife, Perla Hill, a music therapist working in a burn unit at the Oakland Naval Base.
His family headed to Washington when Jamison called with news of an opening for a pediatrician at Walla Walla Clinic, Simon Jr. recalled.
“We stayed at the Lariat Motel when we got here. Us kids were all thrilled that it had a pool.”
That was the start of having a Dr. Simon in town. His son eventually followed suit, returning home in 1981 to join the same clinic’s internal medicine team.
“It was the most impressive group of doctors in town,” Simon Jr. said.
This was definitely a moment for a guy who started out hating school, graduated from Whitman College, went on to medical school and ended up as a chief resident over University of Chicago’s hospitals and clinics.
Coming home to a small city didn’t seem to make sense for a physician being sought after by metropolitan hospitals, but Walla Walla had its own center of gravity for Simon Jr. and his wife.
He’d married fellow Whitman student Deberah Samples in 1973, the year after they both graduated.
After working as a quality-control engineer at Boeing, Deborah Simon taught chemistry at her alma mater upon her return to Walla Walla, eventually with a focus on chemistry in art. She retired in 2021 after teaching for 26 years.
The couple has two children, Michael Simon and Anna Simon. Two grandchildren have been added to the family tree.
Simon Jr. started his new practice during a turning point in global medicine. In the summer of 1981, clusters of seemingly random infections and diseases largely affecting gay people were, for the first time, put under one label.
AIDS.
Four years later, a Walla Walla man contracted the disease from a blood transfusion during surgery, and by 1987, AIDS patients were coming home to their families to die. Others from the Tri-Cities sought care here so their medical records remained hidden from people who knew them, he said.
The disease was a death sentence then, but that didn’t stop some in this community from shaming its victims.
“But not as much as you might think. I gave hundreds of talks, telling people to have safer sex, not ‘safe sex.’ The real issue in Walla Walla was about sex education, and that’s still true. People are not getting it at home. The religious community was disappointing, with the exception of First Congregational Church,” Simon Jr. said.
Still, many parents here disowned their adult children over being gay and refused to visit them as they lay dying. Simon found himself as one of the few doctors regularly willing to take on such patients, but he felt completely supported by the staff at what was then St. Mary Hospital.
Not only was the hospital’s infection preventionist, Sharie Ledford, a dynamo in developing, then teaching, universal infectious disease protocols, not a single surgeon at St. Mary refused to operate on an AIDS patient, Simon Jr. recalled.
Over those years the doctor cared for about 120 people with AIDS. He helped start Blue Mountain Heart to Heart as a nonprofit agency, with a mission to get supplies in place, navigate insurance payments — that piece was a nightmare in those days, he said — and support those who need it.
He also led HIV education efforts for the Walla Walla School District, creating curriculum for high school students, and gave more than 100 presentations on AIDS to other medical professionals.
In 1992, Simon Jr. lectured on caring for AIDS patients in a small-town practice at the National Association of Rural Medicine gathering, then contributed his scope of knowledge for a book, “Exploring Rural Medicine.”
Another frontier
The end of the tunnel came into sight in 1996 with the release of protease inhibitors that stop HIV, the virus that can become AIDS, from reproducing. While the treatment doesn’t cure the infection, it does change it from fatal to chronic.
“1996 was the greatest year of my life,” the physician said.
As he eased out of the AIDS epidemic, Simon Jr. found himself considering a more hidden epidemic — that of inadequate sleep.
Eventually his entire practice would be devoted to sleep medicine, an unusual venture in a rural area.
It began with a visit to town from Dr. William Dement, a 1947 Walla Walla High School graduate who eventually earned the moniker of the “father of sleep medicine.”
By the time Dement visited the Walla Walla Clinic in 1991, he was the country’s top authority on sleep and the dangers of ignoring it. Dement had developed diagnoses and treatments for related disorders such as sleep apnea and narcolepsy.
At the time, people living in towns like Walla Walla with a population of under 27,000 were lucky to have access to a diagnostic sleep center within a few hundred miles. Even more rare was a primary care physician who looked at sleep habits when considering the health and problems of patients, Simon Jr. said.
Dement asked the Walla Walla Clinic specialist to join him in the “Walla Walla Project,” and a sleep center launched here in 1992, driven by Dement’s passion for helping people whose lives had been destroyed by a lack of sleep, including shift workers and medical providers.
The plan was to teach doctors here to recognize, diagnose and treat patients with disorders.
When the center moved to St. Mary in 1994 to gain space and safety for night shift employees, Simon Jr. asked Dement’s permission to name the new spot after William’s mother, Kathryn Severyns Dement.
By 2005, Simon Jr. had stepped away from doing other medical duties, including critical care, internal medicine and HIV, to focus on sleep medicine.
He and Dement found that while most area providers were unwilling to incorporate sleep diagnostics into their exams, they were happy to refer patients to Walla Walla’s experts in the emerging field. They were also open to learning the basics of sleep physiology to understand when to send patients for more evaluation.
Since its inception, the sleep disorders center has completed more than 21,000 patient studies. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about improvements in home-based diagnostics, and now about 65% of those suspected to have a sleep health issue can sleep in their own beds to be checked for simple sleep apnea.
Thus most people now have at least modest access to sleep medicine, Simon Jr. said.
“There’s a lot yet to be done in sleep,” including getting the education system to embrace later start times for high school students, he said.
‘Top notch’
The innovation and contributions from the Walla Walla-based specialist are invaluable, said Dr. Vishesh Kapur.
In addition to a lengthy roster of accreditation, Kapur is founder and director of the University of Washington’s sleep medicine clinic. He’s worked with Simon Jr. for 20-plus years and has seen his impact on the field on a national basis, Kapur said.
“The sleep services you have access to in Walla Walla is unparalleled. You guys have had top notch in the country” he said.
“He had the best teachers in the world. Simon moved on to becoming a teacher, and over a period of about 10 years, he was putting on national conferences. He was attracting 400 to 500 people to these venues, and this was daily. He’s a favorite of our audiences.”
Passion and diligence has been the key to that level of popularity and appreciation, Kapur explained.
“Dick is top of the line,” he said, adding that Simon Jr. is on the board that writes the exam questions for certifying sleep specialists — an honor handed to only a few physicians.
Dr. Kenneth Isaacs concurs, counting himself fortunate to have worked with Simon Jr. since 1982.
Isaacs is now regional director of Providence Neuroscience Institute in Spokane and was recently named director of Washington State University’s Steve Gleason Institute for Neuroscience. He served as president of the Washington State Medical Association while practicing in Walla Walla.
While Isaacs could easily attest to Simon Jr.’s medical expertise and reach, including teaching sleep medicine for the University of Washington, Isaac noted that is is just as gratifying to point out the physician’s off-duty gifts to the community.
Those include Simon Jr.’s contributions as a performer and ardent fan of music, “generous” donations to community need and a $50,000 personal investment to purchase COVID-19 rapid testing equipment for Providence St. Mary.
Simon Jr. schooled himself in medical ethics, then started a training program for providers at St. Mary, Isaacs said.
“Because we’re challenged more and more with complex issues and having a framework to work through those is very important.”
It’s difficult to imagine all that talent lying fallow, the neurologist said with a laugh.
“Several of us are trying to figure out how to make use of those in the future. We’ll see what happens with Dr. Simon. His many contributions in so many areas will be long recognized.”
He can walk away from what he established here with ease, knowing that sleep medicine is well rooted and will be tended by stellar providers, Simon Jr. said.
Retired life is ripe with possibilities. The physician said he picked up his saxophone to start playing again nearly 40 years ago. He became a founding member of the Wallanesia Jazz Quartet and the Walla Walla Jazz Society.
Simon Jr. has also enjoyed playing bassoon with the Walla Walla Symphony and played in the orchestra pit for the Walla Walla Community College summer musicals.
To be able to do such things and not have to go to work the next day is nearly beyond the imagination, Simon Jr. said, grinning.
“I’m dying to do something like this when I’m not working.”
Being known for opening minds to the need for shut-eye, however, will remain the cherry on top.
“I just think it’s amazing that we have a first-class sleep center here because of two guys from Walla Walla.”
