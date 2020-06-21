That a town the size of Walla Walla has a high-caliber sleep medicine center came about because one native son wanted his mom to know what he did for a living.
Dr. William Dement, dubbed “the father of sleep medicine,”died Wednesday at the age of 91.
Dement, a 1947 Walla Walla High School graduate, helped start the project that eventually became the Kathryn Severyns Dement Sleep Disorders Center at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
The center has now served about 20,000 patients from around the Eastern Washington and Northeast Oregon region, according to its medical director, Dr. Richard Simon Jr.
Dement was also instrumental in establishing the American Association of Sleep Disorders Medicine in 1975, serving as its president for the first 12 years.
The organization became the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and under Dement’s leadership, it developed standards for the evaluation and treatment of sleep disorders, diagnostic classifications and an exam process for specialists in the field, according to the association.
Dement’s death came after a career that convinced the global medical force of the need for sleep, said Simon, a one-time student and forever fan of Dement.
By the time Dement stopped by Simon’s office at the Walla Walla Clinic in 1991, he was the country’s leading authority on sleep and the dangers of the deprivation it. Dement had developed diagnoses and treatments for related disorders such as sleep apnea and narcolepsy.
Dement studied medicine at the University of Chicago in the 1950s, where he was the first to study the connection between rapid eye movement and dreaming, according to biographers.
He moved his evolving expertise to Stanford University’s School of Medicine in California in 1963. There his “Sleep and Dreams” course eventually taught some 20,000 undergraduates the neuroscience of sleep and covers how sleep affects daily life, the school’s medical journal noted.
At Stanford, Dement established what is thought to be the world’s first sleep medicine center in 1970.
The physician garnered academic and other awards for his work and was instrumental in the passage of legislation that established the National Center on Sleep Disorders Research and increased federal funding to study the health and societal dangers of too little sleep, according to Stanford news writer, Rosanne Spector.
Born in Wenatchee in 1928, Dement grew up here. His grandfather owned a prominent flour mill, and a young William spent his teen summers working on a wheat ranch in the Prescott area, his son, Nick Dement, said last week.
William Dement began college at the University of Washington, paying his way with gigs as a jazz bass player in Seattle’s robust music scene, sometimes joined by jazz greats like Stan Getz and Quincy Jones, Simon said.
Simon, himself a jazz musician, knew none of this when Dement first dropped by the Walla Walla Clinic, where Simon had been specializing in treating AIDS patients.
“He was visiting his mother here,” Simon recalled.
“He was a little concerned his mother didn’t know what he did for a living and that’s why he wanted to come here.”
The town was “small potatoes” compared to Dement’s other works, but that didn’t bother the renowned sleep specialist, Simon said.
The “Walla Walla Project” sleep center launched in 1992, driven by Dement’s passion for helping people everywhere whose lives had been destroyed by a lack of sleep, including shift workers and medical providers, Simon said.
When the center moved to St. Mary in 1994, Simon asked Dement’s permission to name the new spot after William’s mother, Kathryn Dement, who died that same year at the age of 104.
“What strikes me so much about Bill was his energy. When he started the Walla Walla Project, he was well into the 60s. He had an amazing inquisitiveness about sleep and science in general,” Simon said, adding Dement’s affect on medicine will continue for many years.
“If you look at people in my age group in sleep medicine, there’s not one person who hasn’t come in contact with Bill. He either trained them or he trained their teachers.”
Nick Dement said his father never lost his appreciation for Walla Walla. He lectured at Whitman College and brought his children to visit the family wheat ranch when they were young.
About 25 years ago his dad became an ardent fan of Leonetti Cellars, Nick Dement recalled.
“We got him a bottle of Leonetti Cellars (wine) on his 90th birthday.”
William Dement visited his hometown one last time in October, for the 25th anniversary of the Kathryn Severyns Dement Sleep Disorders Center.
His mentor enjoyed every sightseeing mile he rode on that trip, Simon said.
“He was frail physically but not mentally.”
William Dement is survived by three children and six grandchildren. His wife, Pat Weber Dement, died in 2014.