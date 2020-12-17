A longtime Valley practitioner has stepped into the role of Walla Walla County’s public health officer.
Dr. Daniel Kaminsky was hired this month to take over duties from Dr. Larry Jecha, who has filled the position here for nearly 20 years and does the same for other counties.
Jecha has indicated he wants to retire from the job, which includes working with health officials in the community to shape and guide public health policy.
In Walla Walla County, the public health officer oversees a health safety net for about 61,000 residents, including establishing protocols for issues such as seasonal flu, childhood disease, food borne illness, addictions and suicide.
The oversight is critical to ensuring a cohesive system that addresses long-term and emergency needs in the environmental, mental and physical health of all residents.
Unlike so many things in 2020, the timing for this job turned out to be perfect for Kaminsky.
A graduate of Texas A&M University and University of Texas medical school, the physician began an obstetrical and gynecological practice at Walla Walla Clinic in 2000 after his medical residencies in Colorado.
He’d heard the stories from older colleagues, that the obstetrician gig grows old after a quarter century of delivering babies at every hour, Kaminsky said Thursday.
“I just thought they were grumbling.”
They weren’t, as it turned out, and while a larger population base would have allowed for a transition into a strictly gynecological practice, Walla Walla isn’t big enough for that, he said.
“So I started thinking about a career that would give me more longevity.”
Kaminsky said he left his practice in April, taking some time to recharge and consider a next move.
“I didn’t want to leave Walla Walla, I love Walla Walla … So when this came up, I was thrilled to help our community. It gives me more longevity, and I get to know more people in the community.”
Having practiced medicine here, Kaminsky has worked alongside local physicians and administrators, including the public health department, so those relationships are already well established, he said.
Experts in public health have said such collaboration is imperative during this pandemic.
That’s a component Kaminsky had to offer the county which, in turn, is offering its new public health officer a “very dialed in,” tight-knit and skilled team of public health workers, the doctor said.
Walla Walla is unusual in that the public health department and Providence St. Mary Medical Center have a very strong relationship, he said.
“And that is all in our favor.”
When the immediate crisis of the COVID-19 begins moving out of the daily spotlight, it will be time for all area health partners to survey the collateral damage left in the pandemic’s wake, Kaminsky said.
Addressing behavioral health needs will go to the front of the line, he believes, and then a new assessment of the area’s health risks and behaviors will be called for.
Although the county is still working out details, the public health officer job will possibly fold in some medical oversight of the Department of Community Health, Kaminsky said.
For now, he’s deep into the exhilarating and daunting mix of starting this work during the worst health crisis in recent history.
But there can be a bright future, the public health officer promised.
“We have to keep moving on and be kind to each other.”