A Walla Walla physician has had his medical license indefinitely suspended.
Dr. Vrajesh K. Patel, initially licensed as an internal medicine practitioner by Washington in 2016, was charged with three counts of second-degree assault-domestic violence and two counts of domestic-violence harassment for events in April, May and July of 2017.
In 2019 Patel was sentenced in Walla Walla County Superior Court to five years in prison. He is currently incarcerated at Airway Heights Corrections Center in Spokane.
On Thursday the Washington state Medical Commission said Patel can petition to have his license reinstated after he’s released from prison and undergoes an evaluation.
Multiple medical authorities must find him able to practice with reasonable skill and safety and pass a clinical skills evaluation. Patel must meet with officials in person and complete an evaluation with the Washington Physicians Health Program. He must also obey all laws.
Additional monitoring could be required if Patel is able to resume a practice, and he will need to pay all associated costs, officials said.