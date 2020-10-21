With the Oct. 2 resignation of former public health leader Meghan DeBolt, Walla Walla County’s Department of Community Health will soon begin a search for a new director.
Walla Walla County Commissioner Greg Tompkins said Tuesday the county will advertise for DeBolt’s replacement in a statewide search.
In the meantime, the health department will be led by longtime employee Nancy Wenzel, Tompkins said.
Wenzel has been employed at the health department since 2003, serving in a variety of capacities. In 2017 she became the administrative support supervisor for the county's public health team, the commissioner said in an email. The commissioners approved her appointment early last week.