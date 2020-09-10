Walla Walla County and the surrounding area is under an air quality advisory due to wildfire activity in Oregon and California.
Changing wind direction is predicted to bring that smoke to the Columbia Basin, starting Friday and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.
Department of Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt said there will be periods of smoke that could reach Washington state’s Department of Ecology’s orange category, defined as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”
That group includes:
- People with heart or lung disease, asthma or diabetes.
- Infants and children.
- People older than 65 or who have had a stroke.
- Pregnant women.
These people may experience breathing problems or have worse allergy or asthma symptoms; outdoor time should be limited, DeBolt said.
The health department will monitor air quality throughout the week and post updates on social media.
For air quality real time updates, go to ubne.ws/2Lk4HUV.
The Washington Smoke Blog shares information to communities affected by wildfire smoke, including monitoring maps, health information, and updates at ubne.ws/2Zq4Tbi.