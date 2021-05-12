Dr. Claudiu “Gily” Ionescu-Tajit is joining staff this month at Walla Walla Clinic.
Ionescu-Tajit came to Walla Walla in 2009, originally practicing at Walla Walla General Hospital. The board certified internal medicine physician has a focus on nutrition and has a masters degree in the field from Andrews University.
Ionescu-Tajit’s education included a medical degree from Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Romania and a medical residency at Norwalk Hospital, part of the Yale-New Haven Health System in Connecticut.