Walk, run or cycle — any way participants cross the finish line this weekend in the 15th annual Providence St. Mary Gran Fondo helps local people with cancer.
Saturday’s event includes options for a 1-mile walk, 5K fun run/walk, 35-mile celebration ride, or 65-mile metric century ride with various start times for each.
This year’s Gran Fondo — “great ride” — is headquartered at Burwood Brewing Co., 1120 E St., and sponsored by Jackson Contractor Group.
Funds raised through the event benefit the Providence St. Mary Foundation Cancer Center Fund. Through investments in technology and equipment, clinical trials, and emotional and financial support, the fund aims to ease the burden for local residents fighting cancer.
The event ends with a celebration festival with live music from Rogue Lobster, craft beer from Burwood and lunch from A Wing & a Prayer BBQ + Catering. Lunch and a beverage are included with registration.
Participants this year can also pick up their Gran Fondo passports the day of the event. Those who visit three or more Airport District partners by Sept. 29 have a chance to win two round-trip tickets on Alaska Airlines.
Registration for the walk/run or 1-mile walk is $25. Cost to register for the 62-mile or 35-mile cycling events is $40. Cancer survivors and kids ages 4-12 participate for $10. Children ages 3 and younger are free. To register, see event times or learn more visit providence.org/granfondo.