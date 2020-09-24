The annual Walla Walla area “Stand Down & Military Appreciation Day” will be a drive-thru event this year to comply with health and safety precautions surrounding COVID-19.
The event will be Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., on the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center campus, via the Poplar Street entrance. Signs will be out to guide participants.
All veterans in the Walla Walla Valley, Tri-Cities, Northeastern Umatilla County and La Grande areas are invited to attend and receive flu shots and information about VA services, housing and energy assistance, employment, mental health and veteran benefits.
Masks are required and will be provided if needed; no vented masks are allowed.
Registration is highly recommended, officials said, and the first 100 veterans to do so will receive a free box of food.
For more information, go to bit.ly/2H4XGa8 or call Walla Walla County Veterans’ Relief Fund at 509-524-2936.