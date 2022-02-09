Urgent care facility coming to College Place

COLLEGE PLACE — City officials don’t know who is going to be operating a new urgent care facility there, but all signs point to one in the works.
Samantha Kozlowski, with EIG14T Nova WA Walla Walla LLC, is the development manager on record for the project. The company is headquartered in Michigan.
Kozlowski has not responded to messages from the Union-Bulletin, but College Place city planner Jon Rickard said in October that EIG14T has been “very discreet” about the future tenant, other than to say it will not be connected to the Providence health system.
Providence St. Mary Medical Center operates the ExpressCare clinic on Meadowbrook Boulevard in College Place.
On Wednesday, Feb. 9, City Manager Mike Rizzitiello echoed Rickard, noting city staff remains in the dark on who the “end user” of the facility will be. Officials have dealt only with the development company so far, Rizzitiello said.
Currently, the 4,030-square-foot building expected to be located at 1225 SE Commercial Drive, across from Walla Walla Valley Honda, is in the engineering and design phase, he said.
Details provided to the city show the facility’s plans include six exam rooms, a lab, procedure and X-ray rooms.
Despite a lack of more concrete information supplied to College Place, Rizzitiello said that with the work already accomplished he predicts the project will come to fruition.
However currently tight labor and supply markets could add delays, he said.
With site improvements, the total project cost is estimated to be about $1.3 million. The contractor listed is Stout building contractors, based in Utah.
